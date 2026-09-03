Nollywood stars gathered in Lagos on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, for the highly anticipated premiere of Folagade Banks’ new original movie, 'A Mama Deola Wedding Story'

The movie premiere featured a creative "wedding outfits" theme, and popular Nigerian celebrities stormed the red carpet looking like glamorous brides ready to walk down the aisle

From Toyin Abraham's sophisticated gown to Kie Kie's bold pearl-heavy dress, Legit.ng compiled a list of ten female stars who delivered the most elegant looks of the night

Lagos stood still on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, as Nollywood's biggest names turned out for the premiere of Folagade Banks' A Mama Deola Wedding Story, the first instalment in his new movie franchise, directed by Femi Adebayo.

Guests were given a creative "White Wedding Couture" brief, and stars including Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo, Osas Ighodaro, Hilda Baci, Mo Bimpe, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Kate Henshaw, Rotimi Salami, Shaffy Bello, Bukky Wright, Omowunmi Dada and Kie Kie showed up ready to walk down the aisle.

Toyin Abraham, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe and other Nollywood stars turn heads in elegant wedding-themed outfits at Mama Deola premiere. Photo: toyin_abraham/mo_bimpe/k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

From dramatic white gowns to sculptural, pearl-heavy couture, the red carpet turned into a full-blown bridal runway.

Here's a look at how 10 stars nailed the assignment at the premiere.

1. Toyin Abraham owns the night

Toyin Abraham arrived ready to dominate the red carpet in a stunning white bridal-inspired look.

The Nollywood powerhouse embraced the elegant wedding theme, channelling classic glamour with polished details.

Fans online flooded the comments, calling her "Mummy Ire" and "Alhaja" for how sophisticated she appeared.

Her clean yet impactful look made her one of the most talked-about arrivals of the night.

2. Kate Henshaw delivers pure elegance

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw instantly became a standout guest, delivering pure bridal elegance.

She stepped out in a white beaded dress paired with a contrasting brown flower bouquet, looking every bit the radiant bride.

With soft lace, pearl accents, a flowing veil, and her signature graceful poise, the veteran actress looked angelic.

Her classic, high-impact interpretation stood out for its timeless red-carpet perfection.

3. Mo Bimpe stuns in white couture

Mo Bimpe and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, fully committed to the couture brief, creating a polished couple moment that fans loved.

The new mother to triplet boys chose an elegant white gown that highlighted graceful lines and soft romance without feeling overdone.

Her soft glam and confident presence added extra star power, capturing the celebratory wedding vibe of the premiere and generating strong online engagement.

4. Mercy Aigbe brings the drama

Never one to miss on a red carpet, Mercy Aigbe brought her trademark drama and elegance to the wedding theme.

The actress arrived looking glamorous in a striking white ensemble that immediately turned heads and sparked conversations.

Delivering a polished, high-impact bridal look, her presence alongside other big names elevated the event’s star wattage, proving once again why she is a fashion icon.

5. Bukky Wright commands attention

Veteran star Bukky Wright looked radiant in a sophisticated bridal ensemble that commanded massive attention.

As both a cast member and a major industry figure, the Omotara Johnson movie star's elegant appearance added weight to the night.

The gown featured refined details that balanced classic purity with her signature poise.

Guests and online viewers noted how well-put-together she appeared, reinforcing the high fashion standard of the evening.

6. Shaffy Bello keeps it classic

Actress Shaffy Bello kept things classic and commanding in a structured chapel-white dress.

The sharp tailoring and simplicity created a quiet luxury that felt both regal and bridal.

Her minimal accessories allowed the pure white fabric and elegant cut to shine.

Shaffy Bello's poised presence and soft glam completed a sophisticated look that many praised as one of the most refined interpretations of the theme.

7. Osas Ighodaro serves high glamour

Osas Ighodaro served high-glamour realness in a brown-and-white floral-detailed gown featuring a dramatic long train.

Her look was elegant and cinematic, with sparkling accents catching every light. She looked modern and on-theme while still standing out in the sea of white.

Her refined beauty and confident walk made the look unforgettable, solidifying her status as a camera-ready star.

8. Kie Kie goes bold with pearls

Content queen Kie Kie went pearl-heavy and sculptural for maximum visual impact.

Her bold look featured intricate pearl detailing across a structured gown, fully embracing the couture brief.

Kie Kie’s confident styling and playful energy made the outfit memorable and highly shareable, proving that the creative theme could be both elegant and fun for the fans.

9. Omowunmi Dada shines in sleek modern style

Omowunmi Dada delivered sleek modern perfection with an embellished white gown and a chic birdcage veil.

The clean look, subtle beading, and vintage-inspired veil created a polished, camera-ready appearance.

As one of the film’s key cast members, her glowing makeup and neat styling added both star power and thematic cohesion to the grand premiere.

10. Hilda Baci adds crossover appeal

Record-breaking chef Hilda Baci showed up in a sleek, sculpted look that felt fresh and fashion-forward.

She kept her looks clean and modern while fully honouring the elegant dress code.

Her polished appearance generated massive interest from her huge following, adding a strong crossover appeal to the celebrity turnout and proving the premiere attracted top names beyond traditional Nollywood.

Beyond the fashion, the premiere doubled as a first look at what Folagade Banks described as one of his most ambitious productions yet, a full-length franchise built around his beloved comic character, Mama Deola.

The film's centrepiece wedding sequence, between lead characters Demilola and Femi, involved more than 600 cast members and took roughly 20 hours of continuous filming to shoot.

Some of the stars the film features include Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham, Bukky Wright, Akin Lewis, Erica Nlewedim, Omowunmi Dada, Rotimi Salami and veteran actress Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow.

If the red carpet was any indication, A Mama Deola Wedding Story is set to be as big a fashion moment as it is a cinematic one.

Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Kie Kie, Toyin Abraham, and other celebrities embrace the wedding theme with stylish bridal looks at Mama Deola premiere. Photo: iamshaffybello/realmercyaigbe/kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham takes movie to Germany, meets Burna Boy's mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham’s hit movie Oversabi Aunty attracted major attention at its premiere as the actress united several celebrities in Lagos.

The actress took the comedy-drama to Germany, where it received a special open-air screening and talk event at Berlin’s Humboldt Forum.

During her trip, Toyin also met Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, and his sister Nissi, creating another memorable moment for fans.

Source: Legit.ng