Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe stepped out in a bold look for Rakeem's animal-themed first birthday party in Lagos

Aigbe, who is close to Iyabo Ojo, shared photos of her sparkly green cowboy outfit on social media

Fans and followers flooded the comments with reactions to the actress's eye-catching birthday party appearance

Mercy Aigbe turned heads at the weekend after she showed up to a family celebration in an outfit that quickly became the talk of social media.

The Nollywood actress attended the first birthday party of Rakeem, the son of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, held in Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe causes buzz with stunning outfit to Priscilla Ojo’s son’s party. Credit: @realmercyaigbe, @its.priscy

Source: Getty Images

The party had an animal theme, and Aigbe made sure her look matched the moment, arriving in a glittering green cowboy ensemble that caught everyone's attention.

Aigbe, who shares a close bond with Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla's mother, posted the photos herself, captioning them:

"Sexxy glamma in the chat!! A little sparkle, a lot of joy. All set for our grandson's first birthday."

See Mercy Aigbe's look for the birthday boy:

Fans React to Mercy Aigbe's Look

The post drew a wave of responses from fans and followers who were clearly impressed by the actress's appearance.

@sweetmotherconfessor wrote:

"Always so beautiful and vibrant ❤️ 😍"

@iamnino_b simply dropped:

"❤️❤️"

@nimsheffvarietystore had a longer take, writing:

"Aunty Mercy... Mofun yin di Ale Sunday kefi wa so truth fun gbogbo Africa real age yin... Mio fe gbo forty kini kan oo.. Twenty something that u are gangan ni kewa so fun wa.. Cos what 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@faksonoke added:

"Take it easy on us my mummy 🤣😍❤️"

Temitope Aremu wrote:

"Sweet 16 mama"

@florx_zygbadegesin chimed in with:

"Grannies no wan gree o"

@adufe7898 said:

"I trust you to deliver over"

Mercy Aigbe’s outfit at Priscilla Ojo’s son’s birthday trends online. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helps her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng