Adesua Etomi Shows Off Impressive Acrobatics, Fans React to Her Daring Move in Viral Video
- Adesua Etomi shared a video of herself performing aerial trapeze routines inside a large training tent on Monday, August 31, 2026
- The 93-second clip showed the Nollywood actress hanging, flipping, and swinging in a safety harness, demonstrating impressive upper body strength
- Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with shock and humour, including a reaction from Tiannah's Place Empire
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Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi gave fans something to talk about on Monday, August 31, 2026, when she posted a video of herself tackling aerial trapeze inside what appeared to be a large training tent, complete with a safety harness.
The 93-second clip captured her hanging, flipping, and swinging through sequences that demanded serious core control and upper body strength. An on-screen text overlay acknowledged the physical challenge, noting that safety came first despite the discomfort of the harness.
Alongside the video, Banky W's wife wrote a caption reflecting on the year so far, describing 2026 as a season of purpose, adventure, and personal growth.
"2026 has been for God & Humanity, Living & Building, Learning & Playing, Working & Wining, Traveling & Exploring and enjoying my time with my babies," she wrote, adding, "I'm having the time of my entire life."
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Banky W came under fire on social media for sharing private relationship details with Adesua.
A video of actress Adesua Etomi's acrobatic display is below:
Fans React to Adesua Etomi's Acrobatics
The video sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy, with many commenters equal parts impressed and amused on Twitter.
@frankmbama wrote:
"She don hold the bar na, Oga comot hand for person wife waist"
@HonestNaijaboy commented:
"This is the kind of things you engage in when you have finished solving all the problems in your life."
@Yinks24_7 said:
"Omo na banky w suppose dey do that as a man oooo not her. Me wey be man for here sef no fit dey do that kind horse play 😩😆😆😆"
@creftx82854 shared:
"When you don't have anymore problem, you will start looking for a new problem."
@dexy_billz reacted:
"Jesus see as I dey hold my breath 😂😂😂😂"
@olastarkid1 wrote:
"See as that guy dey touch her waist. If na my babe I go follow her reach here make I dey tutor her, shebi na to do summersaults and jump up 😭😂"
Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness
Legit.ng previously reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.
Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.
She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng