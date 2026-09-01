Adesua Etomi shared a video of herself performing aerial trapeze routines inside a large training tent on Monday, August 31, 2026

The 93-second clip showed the Nollywood actress hanging, flipping, and swinging in a safety harness, demonstrating impressive upper body strength

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with shock and humour, including a reaction from Tiannah's Place Empire

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi gave fans something to talk about on Monday, August 31, 2026, when she posted a video of herself tackling aerial trapeze inside what appeared to be a large training tent, complete with a safety harness.

The 93-second clip captured her hanging, flipping, and swinging through sequences that demanded serious core control and upper body strength. An on-screen text overlay acknowledged the physical challenge, noting that safety came first despite the discomfort of the harness.

Adesua Etomi flaunts her acrobatics skills in new video online. Credit: adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Alongside the video, Banky W's wife wrote a caption reflecting on the year so far, describing 2026 as a season of purpose, adventure, and personal growth.

"2026 has been for God & Humanity, Living & Building, Learning & Playing, Working & Wining, Traveling & Exploring and enjoying my time with my babies," she wrote, adding, "I'm having the time of my entire life."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Banky W came under fire on social media for sharing private relationship details with Adesua.

Adesua Etomi leaves many Nigerians talking over her acrobatic display. Credit: adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

A video of actress Adesua Etomi's acrobatic display is below:

Fans React to Adesua Etomi's Acrobatics

The video sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy, with many commenters equal parts impressed and amused on Twitter.

@frankmbama wrote:

"She don hold the bar na, Oga comot hand for person wife waist"

@HonestNaijaboy commented:

"This is the kind of things you engage in when you have finished solving all the problems in your life."

@Yinks24_7 said:

"Omo na banky w suppose dey do that as a man oooo not her. Me wey be man for here sef no fit dey do that kind horse play 😩😆😆😆"

@creftx82854 shared:

"When you don't have anymore problem, you will start looking for a new problem."

@dexy_billz reacted:

"Jesus see as I dey hold my breath 😂😂😂😂"

@olastarkid1 wrote:

"See as that guy dey touch her waist. If na my babe I go follow her reach here make I dey tutor her, shebi na to do summersaults and jump up 😭😂"

Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng previously reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng