Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Transfer Window Closed

Opta's supercomputer revised its Premier League title predictions after the summer transfer window shut on September 1, 2026

Arsenal remain the favourites to win the league, while Manchester City are second in the updated probability rankings

Chelsea suffered a deadline-day blow when Monaco pulled out of a key transfer deal, affecting their title odds

Opta's supercomputer has revised its predictions for the 2026/27 Premier League season following the close of the summer transfer window, which shut across most European leagues on September 1, 2026, at 11 PM GMT.

The window produced historic spending across English football. Premier League clubs collectively splashed £3.46 billion on 154 incoming transfers, breaking the record for a single transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Enzo Fernandez completed the biggest move of the window. Photo by Pedro Porru.

Source: Getty Images

Among the biggest deals was Enzo Fernandez's move from Chelsea to Manchester City for £125 million, a fee that matched the British transfer record previously set by Alexander Isak's switch from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's data platform, the updated model still places Arsenal as the most likely team to retain the Premier League title, giving them a 47.4% chance.

Manchester City follow in second place with a 27.22% probability of claiming their first title in three seasons. Liverpool hold a 5.37% chance of winning the title, fractionally ahead of Chelsea at 5.35%.

Chelsea's deadline day was particularly difficult after Monaco withdrew from a previously agreed deal to sign Lamine Camara, leaving the club without a key target as the window slammed shut.

Opta's model also projects the top five finishers for Champions League qualification, predicting that Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will secure the five available slots should the Premier League receive that allocation next season.

At the other end of the table, Coventry City, Fulham and Crystal Palace are among the early relegation candidates based on Opta's forecasts for the 2026/27 campaign.

Enzo Fernandez breaks transfer record

Legit.ng previously reported that Enzo Fernandez broke the transfer record by becoming the first player to be signed for £100m+ twice after completing his move to Manchester City.

Chelsea signed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for a British-record £106.8 million from Benfica in 2023, and sold him for another British-record fee of £125 million in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng