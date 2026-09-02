Nollywood actress Bakare Zainab caused a stir at late Taiwo Hassan's 8-day Fidau prayer when she jumped on married colleague Eniola Afeez

The moment drew attention as Bakare Zainab was seen tightly hugging Eniola Afeez right in front of his wife, Esther Kalejaye

Esther Kalejaye visibly reacted to Bakare Zainab's gesture toward her husband at the emotional gathering

A Nollywood gathering meant to honour the dead quickly became the talk of social media after actress Bakare Zainab sparked tension with a rather bold move at a colleague's Fidau prayer.

The event in question was the 8-day Fidau prayer held for late actor Taiwo Hassan, which drew family members, close friends and several Nollywood figures to pay their respects.

Fans react as Bakare Zainab warmly hugs Esther Kalejaye's husband. Credit: Esther Kalejaye, Bakare Zainab

Source: Instagram

Among those in attendance was Bakare Zainab, whose behaviour at the gathering has since set tongues wagging.

In a video circulating online, she was seen jumping on and hugging actor Eniola Afeez in what many viewers described as an overly familiar embrace, all while his wife, Esther Kalejaye, stood nearby.

Esther Kalejaye's Reaction

What made the clip even more charged was Esther Kalejaye's visible response. Rather than look the other way, she was seen stepping in and physically pulling Bakare Zainab away from her husband.

The moment has divided opinion online, with many questioning whether the gesture was simply a warm reunion between old colleagues or something that crossed a line, particularly given the setting and the presence of Eniola Afeez's wife.

Bakare Zainab causes a stir after jumping to hug Esther Kalejaye's husband tightly. Credit: Esther Kalejaye

Source: Instagram

The Fidau prayer had been organised to mark eight days since the passing of beloved actor Taiwo Hassan, a deeply respected figure in Yoruba Nollywood. The atmosphere was one of grief and remembrance, making the incident all the more unexpected for those who witnessed it.

The video has since spread widely, drawing strong reactions from fans and followers of both actresses.

Watch the X video of Bakare Zainab and Esther Kalejaye

Actress Esther Kalejaye becomes Canadian citizen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress, Esther Kalajaye, announced that she now has dual citizenship.

In a post on her Instagram, she was at the airport when she flaunted her two passports for all to see. She had a bright smile on her face as she posed for the camera.

Her post sparked congratulatory messages from her fans as they were excited about the good news.

Source: Legit.ng