The FBI has launched a 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list targeting international white-collar fugitives accused of orchestrating massive financial crimes

Nine individuals made the list for crimes ranging from a $650 million (N866.3 billion) real estate Ponzi scheme to a $100 million (N132.83 billion) fraud operation

The FBI is offering bounties of up to $150,000 (N199,249,500) for information leading to the arrest of each suspect on the list

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has publicly named nine fugitives on a newly created "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list, shining a global spotlight on individuals accused of stealing billions of dollars through Ponzi schemes, healthcare fraud, and pandemic relief scams.

Launched under FBI Director Kash Patel as part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the initiative targets international white-collar criminals who have either fled the United States or successfully evaded prosecution.

The FBI releases the identities of people on its most wanted fraudsters. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Federal officials say the task force has already uncovered more than $13 billion (approximately N17 trillion) in fraudulent activity and located multiple fugitives overseas. Rewards of up to $150,000 (N199,249,500) are on offer for tip-offs that lead to an arrest and conviction.

9 fraudsters the FBI wants found

Below are the nine most prominent names on the FBI most wanted list:

1. Rey E. Grabato, II

The FBI placed Rey E. Grabato, II on its most wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

A prominent real estate investor and the son of a former town mayor in the Philippines. He is wanted for running a massive $650 million Ponzi scheme through National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA). Grabato and his co-conspirators allegedly misled approximately 2,000 investors across the United States (US) and defrauded the government of $26 million (N34.66 billion) in tax liabilities. He is currently believed to be hiding in the Philippines

2. Darren Anthony Robinson

FBI places Darren Anthony Robinson on its most wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

Darren Anthony Robinson is accused of running a $100 million international Ponzi scheme through a fraudulent foreign currency exchange company, QYU Holdings. Robinson allegedly took millions from retirees and families in the US and Canada to fund his own opulent lifestyle. He has been on the run since cutting off his GPS tracking ankle monitor while out on bond.

3. Emylee Thai

The FBI places Emylee Thai on its most wanted fraudsters list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

A former medical laboratory owner in Houston, Texas. She was placed on the list for allegedly orchestrating a $100 million Medicare genetic testing and kickback fraud scheme. Following her arrest in 2022, Thai was granted bail but subsequently cut off her ankle monitor and fled the United States to Vietnam on a private charter plane using a forged passport.

4. Fahad Mohamed Nur

The FBI places Fahad Mohamed Nur on most wanted fraudsters list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

A Minnesota-based businessman wanted for allegedly stealing over $5 million from a US federal child nutrition programme intended to feed children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities state that Nur submitted fictitious food invoices and laundered the proceeds. Investigators believe he has active ties to Somalia and may currently be residing there

5 & 6. John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion

The FBI places John Michael Dimitrion on its most wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

This Hawaii-based husband-and-wife mortgage broker team has been on the run for 16 years. In 2009, they pleaded guilty to a mortgage fraud scheme that left multiple families in Oahu, Hawaii, homeless.

The FBI places Julieanne Baldueza on its most wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

However, the couple vanished right before their scheduled federal sentencing in July 2010 and have evaded US law enforcement ever since.

7. Rodney Dean Allen

The FBI names Rodney Dean Allen on the most wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

According to federal authorities, Allen operated a classic Ponzi-style investment scheme between 2016 and 2017 through his Idaho-based brokerage firm, KA Investments, LLC. He allegedly misappropriated client deposits for personal use and falsified monthly statements. In one instance, he reported a 1.9% account gain to a client when the funds had actually plummeted by 36%.

Allenn has been physically missing since April 20, 2017, and his current whereabouts remain completely unknown.

8. Christopher W. Burns

The US FBI places Christopher W. Burns on the most wanted fraudsters list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

Christopher is a former Georgia financial advisor featured on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of at least $10 million through a sham peer-to-peer lending programme, before vanishing in September 2020, a day before his deadline to turn over business documents to the SEC.

9. Michael Lizaso Marasigan

The FBI places Michael Lizaso Marasigan on its most wanted fraudsters list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

A Filipino fugitive wanted for violating his pretrial release conditions following a multi-million dollar bingo fraud scheme that allegedly misled patrons into believing their money was going to children's medical care.

In a similar published report, the FBI released a list of 13 aliases allegedly used by a Nigerian man on its wanted list.

FBI lists most wanted fugitives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the FBI released the identities and images of the 10 individuals currently on its most wanted fugitives list.

The list includes suspects linked to serious crimes across multiple countries, with names spanning several nationalities.

Source: Legit.ng