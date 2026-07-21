Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw publicly declared her love for Pastor Ituah Ighodalo during a church session in Lagos

The heartfelt moment, captured on video and shared on Instagram, quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions online

Fans noted that both Kate Henshaw and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo are single, with many rooting for a possible connection between them

Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw has set social media buzzing after an emotional moment at Trinity House church in Lagos went viral on 19 July 2026.

During what appeared to be a lively praise session, Henshaw, visibly moved by the atmosphere, turned toward the pulpit and blew kisses in the direction of her pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, before declaring, "I love you" in front of the entire congregation.

Kate Henshaw and Pastor Ituah trend after leaked "I love you" video surfaces. Credit: @katehenshaw

Source: Instagram

The warm, spontaneous gesture was captured on video and shared on Instagram by @cutie____juls.

Henshaw has never been shy about her Christian faith or her admiration for Pastor Ituah. She has previously described him as a "very good and kind man" who stood by her through difficult seasons in her life.

Watch the moment Kate Henshaw blows kisses to Pastor Ituah at Trinity House:

Fans React to the Viral Moment

Many viewers found the moment touching rather than scandalous, though that did not stop the jokes and wishful thinking from flowing freely.

@oloriadedolapo wrote:

"Pastor already knew blogs will see what to say today he don already talk am even before her birthday thanksgiving 🤣, there is nothing happening between my pastor and Aunty Kate oooo"

@mumboiz1 reacted:

"They are both single. We love it for them."

@iam_naya1 shared:

"There is nothing wrong if they together. Am rooting for them"

@biggestbecks commented:

"Everyone deserves a 2nd, 3rd and many other chances in life. That's the reason we're alive. Love it for them😍😍 A mature and drama free combo 😍😍"

@kswissluxuryhair wrote:

"Na heavenly kiss abeg make Una no too think am 😏"

@gemmy444 added:

"She should ensure his kids stay happy please"

@esemokumoflorence cautioned:

"Una sabi read meaning to things that aren't even necessary at all"

Leaked Kate Henshaw video with Pastor Ituah sparks mixed reactions online. Credit: @katehenshaw

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw’s dance in front of Pastor Ituah

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video capturing Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw sharing a lively dance moment with Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, set social media ablaze after it began circulating from what appeared to be a church celebration in July.

In the clip, Henshaw moves energetically on what looks like a reception floor decorated with floral arrangements, gold pillars and red table linens.

Source: Legit.ng