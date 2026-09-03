Davido fired back at rapper Erigga after the latter praised musicians who built their careers without family money

The Afrobeats star announced plans to exit music and focus on making billions, claiming the industry would suffer without him

Fans stormed the comments with mixed reactions, with many pushing back hard against his claims

Davido has stirred fresh controversy online after boasting that the music industry would lose its spark once he steps away to chase bigger financial goals.

The Afrobeats superstar made the declaration on X while responding to a post by Nigerian rapper Erigga, who had praised musicians who built their careers without the support of family wealth.

Davido shares plans after his exit from the music industry. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

"Shoutout to all the musicians who don't come from family money and had to grind for every single dollar they earn," Erigga wrote, in what many read as a subtle dig at artists from privileged backgrounds.

Davido, whose father is billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, took the comment personally and fired back almost immediately.

Davido's Tweets Spark Outrage

Rather than stay quiet, the singer went on the offensive, writing, "No worry o I go soon leave their music for una go make my billions… then that it gonna be boring AF."

He doubled down by questioning the logic of choosing struggle over success, asking his followers, "Deep down, who like poverty?"

The tweets landed with a thud on social media, drawing sharp criticism from fans who felt his comments came across as arrogant and tone-deaf.

Davido faces criticism over remark about music industry after his exit. Credit: davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido's viral tweet about his exit from music is below:

Reactions to Davido's tweet

Reactions poured in swiftly on X, with many users refusing to accept his self-assessment.

@itzbasito wrote:

"Guy leave the music industry if you want to, you will not be missed. Enough with the threats!"

@FATOKIMICHEAL2 commented:

"It never boring bro🙄 you are not indispensable to the industry but you are have made a mark. None of you guys have surpass Sir shina Peter during his time so stop feeling entitled 😎"

@Claraken1 pushed back in the opposite direction:

"Una no dey gree talk true for this app. We know say if davido leave music the industry would be boring ASH. Guy has been dropping back to back music and all has trended. Make una try dey talk true for this app"

@richies_donsav was blunt:

"Even if you retire today, nobody go miss your gbedu 😂 Afrobeats was already at the top before you came, and it will remain at the top long after you're gone."

@Sochim_nedum offered a more conflicted take:

"I love your music, but you're a trouble maker. 😭 are you poor? are you lonely?"

Davido ignores woman’s photo request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked reactions after a video showed a female guest approaching him on stage for a photo during his performance.

The Afrobeats star continued performing and walked past the woman without acknowledging her request, leaving her without the expected picture.

The moment divided social media users, with some calling it a snub while others suggested Davido was focused on his performance.

Source: Legit.ng