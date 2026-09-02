2Baba Sparks Talk About His Rarely Seen Car Collection As He Flaunts Expensive Whip in UK
- Music legend 2Baba shared photos of himself in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, October 2, 2026
- The veteran singer was spotted beside a sleek black Audi TT RS, sparking fresh talk about his rarely seen car collection
- Reports suggest 2Baba's garage also includes a bright yellow Corvette Coupe, a white Ferrari Coupe, and an electric car
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Nigerian music veteran 2Baba turned heads on Tuesday, October 2, 2026, after sharing photos of himself in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, posing beside a black Audi TT RS and giving fans a rare glimpse into his automotive taste.
The post quickly attracted attention from many Nigerian music lovers.
Inside 2Baba's Car Collection
The sleek black Audi TT RS is just one piece of a reportedly impressive garage. According to available information, the Afrobeats star also owns a bright yellow Corvette Coupe, a white Ferrari Coupe, and an electric vehicle, a collection that reflects decades of success in the Nigerian music industry.
The 2Baba reveal comes shortly after he gifted his son Nino a luxurious car for his 19th birthday, further underscoring the family's known affinity for premium automobiles.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba joined his estranged wife Annie Idibia in celebrating their daughter Isabella's new feat in Nollywood.
The pictures of 2Baba posing beside an Audi in the UK are below:
What netizens said about 2Baba's car
The Edinburgh sighting got people talking well beyond the comments section:
William19Prisca wrote:
"2face is no longer a legend in my books shar. Baba way suppose they top 5 richest Nigerian musicians he just fell off anyhow. I'm not sure he's worth 2billion naira at the moment"
Od1naka reacted:
"Na that Ochacho money baba take cop this one.. Tubaba bad man 😂"
Rafel188882 commented:
"Nobody Dey collect this one royalties, see as him Dey fresh"
Unsaid Things 🧐 (@unsaidthingsHQ) asked:
"It's that his car?"
**Radioguy001** said:
"Na Audi baba de drive"
newadam123 wrote:
"Baba tear ride after ochacho son feature am"
2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.
A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.
Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng