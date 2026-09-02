Music legend 2Baba shared photos of himself in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, October 2, 2026

The veteran singer was spotted beside a sleek black Audi TT RS, sparking fresh talk about his rarely seen car collection

Reports suggest 2Baba's garage also includes a bright yellow Corvette Coupe, a white Ferrari Coupe, and an electric car

Nigerian music veteran 2Baba turned heads on Tuesday, October 2, 2026, after sharing photos of himself in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, posing beside a black Audi TT RS and giving fans a rare glimpse into his automotive taste.

The post quickly attracted attention from many Nigerian music lovers.

2Baba spotted posing in a black Audi as he shares new photos from UK. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

Inside 2Baba's Car Collection

The sleek black Audi TT RS is just one piece of a reportedly impressive garage. According to available information, the Afrobeats star also owns a bright yellow Corvette Coupe, a white Ferrari Coupe, and an electric vehicle, a collection that reflects decades of success in the Nigerian music industry.

The 2Baba reveal comes shortly after he gifted his son Nino a luxurious car for his 19th birthday, further underscoring the family's known affinity for premium automobiles.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba joined his estranged wife Annie Idibia in celebrating their daughter Isabella's new feat in Nollywood.

Fans share observations about 2Baba's car in the United Kingdom. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

The pictures of 2Baba posing beside an Audi in the UK are below:

What netizens said about 2Baba's car

The Edinburgh sighting got people talking well beyond the comments section:

William19Prisca wrote:

"2face is no longer a legend in my books shar. Baba way suppose they top 5 richest Nigerian musicians he just fell off anyhow. I'm not sure he's worth 2billion naira at the moment"

Od1naka reacted:

"Na that Ochacho money baba take cop this one.. Tubaba bad man 😂"

Rafel188882 commented:

"Nobody Dey collect this one royalties, see as him Dey fresh"

Unsaid Things 🧐 (@unsaidthingsHQ) asked:

"It's that his car?"

**Radioguy001** said:

"Na Audi baba de drive"

newadam123 wrote:

"Baba tear ride after ochacho son feature am"

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng