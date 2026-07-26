US citizens must enter and leave America using a valid US passport, the embassy said

Dual nationals cannot use a foreign passport to apply for an ESTA to travel to the US

The embassy urged travellers to renew passports early and check six-month validity rules

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reminded American citizens, including those with dual nationality, that they are legally required to enter and leave the United States using a valid US passport.

The advisory, shared on the embassy's official X account, applies to all US citizens regardless of age, including children who hold citizenship of another country alongside their American nationality.

The US Embassy in Nigeria issued a fresh travel advisory for American citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the embassy, dual national US citizens are not permitted to use a foreign passport to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), warning that such applications are routinely rejected or cancelled by the US Department of Homeland Security.

Can dual citizens use ESTA to travel?

The embassy said US citizens living abroad who intend to travel to the United States should ensure they have a valid US passport before making travel arrangements.

It noted that travellers with expired passports, or those nearing expiry, should renew them before departure to avoid travel disruptions.

"U.S. citizens are REQUIRED to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport," the embassy stated.

It added that the rule applies equally to dual national citizens and that using a foreign passport to obtain an ESTA is not allowed.

What should travellers do before departure?

The embassy also reminded travellers to check the validity of their passports well ahead of their trip, noting that many countries require passports to remain valid for at least six months before allowing entry.

"If you are a U.S. citizen or national and live abroad and plan to travel to the United States, make sure you do so with a valid U.S. passport," the embassy advised.

The latest advisory forms part of ongoing efforts by US authorities to ensure travellers comply with immigration and border entry requirements before arriving in the country.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng