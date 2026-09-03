Lowest Salary of Lagos State Civil Service Workers in 2026 Released
- Lagos State Government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved N85,000 as the lowest salary for civil service workers
- The new salary floor took effect from July 29, 2024, with full implementation scheduled to begin in November 2024
- The move marks a significant shift in the pay structure for the lowest-earning workers in the Lagos State civil service
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Lagos State has set N85,000 as the lowest salary payable to its civil service workers, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration directing that implementation begin in November 2024.
The new minimum took effect from July 29, 2024, following the government's approval of the revised pay floor for state workers at the bottom of the civil service grade structure.
New wage floor for Lagos workers
According to Vanguard Nigeria, the adjustment raises the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the Lagos State civil service to N85,000 per month. The July 29 date marked the formal approval of the new figure, while the November 2024 timeline gave the government a window to put the necessary administrative and payroll structures in place before disbursements commenced.
Lagos is one of Nigeria's most populous states and has one of the largest civil service workforces in the country, meaning the wage adjustment affects a significant number of government employees.
What this means for civil servants
For workers on the lowest rungs of the Lagos civil service, the N85,000 figure represents their guaranteed monthly take-home before any allowances or deductions.
The Sanwo-Olu administration's decision to set a specific commencement date for payments was aimed at giving agencies and ministries sufficient time to align their payroll systems with the new wage directive before the November rollout.
Breakdown of level 7 salary scale for Nigerian civil service
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) covers 17 grade levels, with pay at each level determined by a worker's qualifications, years of experience, and performance record.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.