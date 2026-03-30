Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi has publicly shown support for his wife following her dramatic fallout with colleague Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere

The tension escalated after Funke Akindele ignored Toyin Abraham's respectful greeting at the event, prompting Toyin to unfollow her and vow never to greet her again

Kolawole Ajeyemi responded to a supportive post from influencer Bolanle Seun Ore with love emojis, affirming that Toyin is deeply valued and supported at home

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has shown support for his wife after her public clash with fellow actress Funke Akindele.

The incident started at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s new film The Return of Arinzo, where Toyin Abraham’s attempt to greet Akindele was ignored, despite her kneeling slightly in respect.

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, stirring heated reactions across social media.

Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi finally speaks as wife unfollows Funke Akindele after public snub at movie premiere. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In response to the snub, Toyin Abraham unfollowed Funke Akindele online and made it clear she would never greet her again. She expressed her frustration strongly, saying that she would rather be called offensive names than offer another greeting the actress.

The drama drew attention from fans online. An influencer, Bolanle Seun Ore, stepped forward to support Toyin Abraham by posting the actress’ photo along with words of encouragement, emphasising that she is loved and valued at home.

Bolanle Seun Ore wrote:

“I advocate for peace a lot but at this point am done!!! Oluwatoyin, you are loved at home.. Nothing do you omomi.”

Toyin's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, then responded directly to Ore’s post with two love emojis, a gesture that many interpreted as his way of affirming his wife’s strength and worth within their family.

The subtle show of support has since sparked further reactions among Nigerians online.

See Kolawole Ajeyemi's reaction to the post below:

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts with love emojis as Toyin Abraham’s clash with Funke Akindele at a movie premiere sparks debate online. Photo: IG

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Kolawole Ajeyemi's show of support

Fans praised Ajeyemi for standing by his wife during the controversy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@pretty_mide_2 said:

"thank you for loving our queen unconditionally 😍😍😍 idk why I'm tearing up writing this tonight but I'm grateful at least you're on her side🥲❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯. Thank u sirrr"

@modupeolar_1 commented:

"Pls sir she must stop greeting her enough is enough. Kilode"

@kvng_dhara wrote:

"daddy ire baba mi jooo help me beg my favorite pls and pls make she no ever talk about this matter anywhere .. she should stay away from this people"

@riskayaholaniyi reacted:

"daddy ire ! I know aunty Toyin listens to you lots. For the sake of we the fans, she should never go to any place funke is invited again. Is like is time for everyone to give werey for werey"

@adenike_precious said:

"Please talk to her. If she need to avoid some outings she need to do I beg... Aba kilode gan"

@dammytee_cake_event commented:

"daddy Ire, ejhor nitori olorun🙏mummy Ire okere oooo like she sef no small rara. Make everybody dey on their own abeg sir 🙏 chaiii pls sir🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, shows public support after her tense moment with Funke Akindele trends on social media. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham warns Timini Egbuson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng