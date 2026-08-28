Veteran Wazobia FM broadcaster Pius Opute Orezimena, popularly known as Diplomatic OPJ, passed away on Tuesday, 25th August 2026

His family confirmed he had been battling a partial stroke for five years before his death at the age of 66

Wazobia FM paid tribute to him in Pidgin, saying his energy on Evening Oyoyo made radio feel different

Veteran radio broadcaster Pius Opute Orezimena, fondly known as Diplomatic OPJ, has died at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with partial stroke that spanned five years.

His passing on Tuesday, 25th August 2026, was confirmed by his family in an official statement released the following day, with relatives describing the loss as one that would be felt for generations.

Reactions as another entertainer dies after battling stroke, Wazobia FM, fans pay moving tribute. Photo credit@dipolmaticopj

Source: Instagram

"With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and family patriarch, Diplomatic OPJ (Pius Opute Orezimena Jnr.), who peacefully slept in the Lord on Tuesday, 25th August 2026," the family statement read.

The family also noted that while grief weighs heavily on them, the memories he built during his lifetime bring a measure of comfort. "His passing is a great loss to us, but we are comforted by the beautiful memories he leaves behind and the legacy of love, wisdom, and family that he shared with us," the statement added.

The broadcaster is survived by his children, grandchildren, and extended family members.

Fans pay moving tribute to popular OAP after death. Photo credit@mc_opj

Source: Instagram

Wazobia FM pays tribute to OPJ

Wazobia FM, the radio station where OPJ built much of his celebrated career, honoured him with a heartfelt tribute written in Pidgin English.

The station credited him with reshaping the sound of Pidgin radio, particularly through his work on the popular programme *Evening Oyoyo*.

"Diplomatic OPJ — Pius Opute Orezimena Jnr. — don go rest. OPJ changed the sound of Pidgin radio. Eim energy on top Evening Oyoyo dey different. Eim bring him own sound, energy, and fearless style come the mic, and make radio feel different. OPJ don run him own race finish, but the sound wey he build no go die. Rest well, Diplomatic OPJ," the station wrote.

Here is the Instagram post made by Wazobia FM about the demise:

Fans remember Evening Oyoyo legend

News of his death drew an outpouring of grief from listeners and fans across social media, many of whom credited OPJ with shaping their love for Nigerian Pidgin radio.

@debbyclassyy wrote:

"So sad RIP diplomatic OPJ na him make me fall in love with wazobia fm"

@angels.on.guard shared:

"The Fearless Man I know..... Rest in peace legend OPJ"

@adaezem12 commented:

"Chain, RIP, I really enjoyed his show with Twi Twi."

@uchay.ada.awka said:

"I got addicted to evening Oyoyo because of him....Diplomatic OPJ!! Rest in perfect peace and power, amen!!.

@abimbolaonuorah reacted:

"Omgggggg what happened. Oh nooooooooo on my way back from work, I listened to him till I got home. Rest well Sir."

@lakelonshey_ventures wrote:

"Rest well, OPJ. I no fit forget your reign on top radio on top Evening Oyoyo."

Veteran actress Grace Nortey dies

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, affectionately known as “Maame Gyata,” died at the age of 89.

Nortey passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre. Her death came just months after she celebrated her 89th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng