Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright revealed that her in-laws took away her children from her when they were still very young

The famous Nigerian movie star also explained why she started her acting career, stating that she didn't do it to become a celebrity

Fans expressed great surprise on social media as the famous screen goddess also clarified her true origins

In a chat with Legit.ng, a social media commentator who requested anonymity, reacted to Bukky Wright’s revelation

Veteran Nollywood actress Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright, better known as Bukky Wright, has spoken publicly about a painful chapter in her life, revealing how her children were taken away from her when they were still very young.

She shared the story while addressing guests at a recent event, explaining that her marriage into a wealthy family came with struggles that shaped her journey.

Bukky Wright opens up about losing her children after marriage, shares emotional reason she became an actress. Photo: bukkywright

Source: Instagram

The Omotara Johnson movie maker recounted how her in-laws dismissed her potential and believed she would never achieve anything meaningful in life.

Bukky Wright explained that her decision to join the movie industry was not driven by fame but by a deep desire to create a path for her children to find her when they grew older.

“My children were taken away from me when they were young because I married into a very wealthy family, and they did not think I would amount to anything in life, but here I am today. I never even thought of becoming a star. I actually started acting so that when my children grow up, they would at least know where to find me.”

The actress also spoke about her personality and professional life outside acting, describing herself as an introvert who works as a cybersecurity analyst, IT auditor, and writer.

Bukky Wright emotionally recounts how family struggles pushed her into acting and changed her entire life. Photo: bukkywright

Source: Instagram

She further clarified her roots, noting that she hails from Abeokuta in Ogun State, contrary to the belief that she is from Ile-Ife in Osun State.

“A lot of people don't know this about me. I'm not a very social person. I'm more of an introvert. I am a cyber security analyst, an IT auditor, a writer, and an actor. I am from a polygamous family, and I didn't get to know my father until I am one. I am from Abeokuta in Ogun State, contrary to people's believe that I am from Ile-Ife in Osun state.”

Bukky Wright made her debut in the mid-1990s, and she has solidified her legacy as a multifaceted filmmaker and household name across both Yoruba and English-language cinema.

Beyond her celebrated on-screen roles, she is also a respected entrepreneur who has built her own production empire.

Watch the video below:

Hardships can be blessings in disguise – Commentator

In a chat with Legit.ng, a social media commentator who requested anonymity, reacted to the veteran actress's emotional story.

He stated:

"Hearing this story shows that Bukky Wright really went through a lot in her younger days, but I am very happy that she eventually got it right and achieved what her in-laws never believed she could. Sometimes, these kinds of hardships and unfortunate events are blessings in disguise that push us to work harder and go beyond our limits. In the end, they help us achieve great things that we never even thought were possible for us."

Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

Bukky Wright firmly disowned the fraudulent post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers.

Source: Legit.ng