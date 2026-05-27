Canal+ is overhauling DStv's pricing and content structure to attract budget-conscious subscribers

Lower-tier subscribers gain additional content, including expanded FIFA World Cup coverage for all access levels

Canal+ shifts DStv towards a streaming model while balancing live sports to retain loyal customers

DStv subscribers across Africa could be seeing the beginning of a major transformation as Canal+ accelerates efforts to overhaul the pay-TV giant's pricing structure, content offerings and subscription model.

The French media company, which completed its acquisition of MultiChoice Group in 2025, has already introduced several changes that signal a new direction for the DStv business.

Canal+ is reportedly repackaging DStv with new channels and lower pricing to attract subscribers. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The strategy appears focused on retaining budget-conscious customers by offering more content on lower-priced packages while simplifying subscription options.

The move comes at a time when streaming platforms, fibre internet services and free online video platforms are increasingly competing for consumers' entertainment budgets.

More value for entry-level subscribers

One of the clearest signs of the new strategy has emerged in South Africa, where subscribers on lower-tier packages have received additional entertainment and sports content.

DStv Access customers recently gained extra music and wrestling channels, while sports fans received an even bigger boost through expanded FIFA World Cup coverage, according to a report by TechTrends.

In a significant shift, all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available across Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

Previously, such premium sporting events were largely reserved for higher-paying subscribers.

By extending access to one of its strongest attractions, DStv is leveraging live sports to maintain customer loyalty as households increasingly scrutinise monthly entertainment expenses.

Premium customers see limited benefits

While lower-tier subscribers have gained more value, customers on premium packages have seen relatively few additional benefits despite paying significantly higher subscription fees.

This growing contrast suggests Canal+ may be prioritising affordability and subscriber retention at the lower end of the market, where competition from streaming services is strongest.

The strategy could prove particularly important in countries such as Kenya, where DStv subscription costs remain high compared with average household incomes.

Premium packages now cost about KSh11,700 monthly, while Compact Plus subscriptions exceed KSh7,000.

Simpler pricing, fewer packages

Canal+ executives have also indicated a desire to streamline DStv's complex product structure.

Over the years, DStv developed multiple bouquet options, decoder choices and add-on services that varied across markets.

While the approach supported rapid satellite expansion across Africa, it also created a pricing structure that many newer streaming competitors avoided.

The company now appears to be moving toward a leaner model built around app-based viewing, subsidised devices and broader content access at more affordable price points.

Streaming takes centre stage

The shift is also evident in the handling of Showmax content.

Following the discontinuation of the standalone service in April 2026, selected original productions and licensed content were integrated into the DStv Stream platform for Compact, Compact Plus and Premium subscribers.

At the same time, several traditional television channels, including BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Reality and CBS Justice, have exited the platform.

The changes suggest Canal+ is gradually moving DStv away from the traditional large-bouquet satellite TV model and toward a streaming-led future.

Can live sports keep subscribers loyal?

Despite the growing shift toward streaming, live sports remain DStv's biggest competitive advantage across Africa.

DStv is reportedly getting a makeover with new sports channels and a pricing structure. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

Football rights, especially major international tournaments, continue to be among the strongest reasons subscribers remain on the platform.

The challenge for Canal+ now is determining whether that advantage alone can continue to justify premium subscription prices as consumers increasingly compare DStv with cheaper streaming alternatives and online content platforms.

The answer could shape the future of pay television across Africa.

MultiChoice announces key decision on subscription price

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pay-TV giant MultiChoice has announced it will not increase subscription prices for DStv and GOtv in April 2026, breaking from its long-standing tradition of annual price hikes.

The decision comes under the company’s new ownership by Canal+, with CEO David Mignot confirming that the move is part of a broader strategy to stabilise the business and win back customers across Africa.

For millions of subscribers, this marks a rare moment of relief after years of steady increases in subscription fees.

Source: Legit.ng