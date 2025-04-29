Talented Nigerian actress Omowunmi Dada shared her silent battle with her fans following a leg surgery

The 'Ada Omo Daddy' star explained in her new post how she had been silently battling the pain even through movie productions

She eventually underwent surgery and shared her story with fans, who shared uplifting words in the comments

Beautiful Nigerian actress Omowunmi Dada has shared one of the opinions she goes through behind the scenes after undergoing a successful surgery.

The actress shared how she had been silently putting up with a leg pain that had evolved into a nightmare. The actress eventually had to make a choice to have surgery, and although it was scary, she put her trust in God.

She emphasised how humans take little things like walking and being able to do everyday activities for granted and appreciated God, her doctor, and family for supporting her through it all.

Dada wrote:

"Sometimes, we carry our pain so quietly that the world celebrates us without realizing the weight we bear behind the scenes. I had been dealing with leg pain for so long, yet I continued to show up, walk through sets, and smile through moments—but deep down, I was weathering a storm."

"Eventually, I had to make a difficult choice: I underwent surgery. The thought of losing control over the simple things we often take for granted—walking, using the bathroom, moving freely—was humbling. But God… He held me. I’m still healing, but my healing is beautiful."

See the video here:

Fan shower prayers on Omowunmi Dada

Read some reactions below:

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Sending so much hugs, and love. Praying for the perfect healing. Lots of love, always!❤️."

@omo_anono said:

"To think that this write up is similar to what I went through recently makes it more relatable. The free gift of walking, talking and moving our body is so underrated until it’s no longer there. Thank God for His grace that kept you all through the process. Your healing is permanent in Jesus name Amen."

@jideawobona said:

"Oluwaseun, pele OMOWUNMI , God is your strength, get well pretty soon 🙏🏾❤️."

@__yusroh said:

"Thank God for life😍your healing is permanent."

@damilola._kayode said:

"Awwwww my darling 🥺you are helped of God🥹praying for quick recovery in Jesus name!"

@bukoladorcas52 said:

"Oh my God! So sorry about that my Sis, May God perfect your healing ❤️❤️❤️."

@edehiaowenobaseki said:

"The balm of Gilead will perfect all that concerns you ❤️❤️🙏."

@hephteecakesnmore said:

"Thank you Jesus.....wish you perfect healing and sending love ❤️❤️."

@fash_olaolu said:

"Sending Big Hug. Receive Strength and Perfect Healing."

