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Hilda Baci Breaks Silence Following Seyi Vibez’s Bold Claim About Her Food in Viral Tweet
Celebrities

Hilda Baci Breaks Silence Following Seyi Vibez’s Bold Claim About Her Food in Viral Tweet

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Celebrity chef Hilda Baci broke her silence after singer Seyi Vibez claimed her food almost harmed him during a public call-out
  • Seyi Vibez made the shocking food comment while weighing in on a dispute involving Hilda Baci's partner, Dapper, CEO of Dapper Group
  • Hilda Baci seemingly responded via her Instagram story with a short video clip and a pointed caption about what makes her cooking special

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Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has seemingly responded to singer Seyi Vibez after he made a striking claim about her cooking during a public dispute involving her partner, Dapper.

Seyi Vibez had weighed in on an ongoing industry row involving Damilola Akinwunmi, popularly known as Dapper, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dapper Group, the parent company of Dapper Music and Entertainment. While calling out Dapper, the singer took an unexpected dig at Hilda Baci's culinary reputation.

Hilda Baci seemingly fires back at singer Seyi Vibez following claim about her food.
Singer Seyi Vibez makes bold claim about celebrity chef Hilda Baci's food in viral tweet. Credit: hildabaci/seyivibez
Source: Instagram
"I chop Hilda Baci food one day Na the same Dapper give me The food almost kill me," Seyi Vibez wrote in a tweet that quickly went viral.

Read also

T.I Blaze calls out ex-label boss, Dapper, over royalties; Seyi Vibez joins drama

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Another tweet from Seyi Vibez shared is below:

Hilda Baci Claps Back With a Video

Rather than issue a lengthy statement, Hilda Baci chose a more creative route. The record-breaking chef, who gained global recognition after her marathon cooking attempt, posted a short clip to her Instagram story.

The caption she placed over the footage read:

"Why does our food taste different? because we pour extra love

Instead of trading insults, Hilda Baci let her craft do the talking, reaffirming her pride in what she puts on the plate.

The singer's food jab was not the centre of his original message. His tweets were primarily directed at Dapper amid a broader dispute that also drew in musician Ti Blaze over music royalties. S

A screenshot of Hilda Baci's Instagram story is below:

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci creatively responds to Seyi Vibez in fresh drama.
Seyi Vibez drags Hilda Baci in social media drama with her partner Dapper. Credit: hildabaci
Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth on a show.

Read also

Diiadem, Dabota Lawson trade explosive allegations as friendship turns bitter

In a viral interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British accent got people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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