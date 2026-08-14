Celebrity chef Hilda Baci broke her silence after singer Seyi Vibez claimed her food almost harmed him during a public call-out

Seyi Vibez made the shocking food comment while weighing in on a dispute involving Hilda Baci's partner, Dapper, CEO of Dapper Group

Hilda Baci seemingly responded via her Instagram story with a short video clip and a pointed caption about what makes her cooking special

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has seemingly responded to singer Seyi Vibez after he made a striking claim about her cooking during a public dispute involving her partner, Dapper.

Seyi Vibez had weighed in on an ongoing industry row involving Damilola Akinwunmi, popularly known as Dapper, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dapper Group, the parent company of Dapper Music and Entertainment. While calling out Dapper, the singer took an unexpected dig at Hilda Baci's culinary reputation.

Singer Seyi Vibez makes bold claim about celebrity chef Hilda Baci's food in viral tweet. Credit: hildabaci/seyivibez

Source: Instagram

"I chop Hilda Baci food one day Na the same Dapper give me The food almost kill me," Seyi Vibez wrote in a tweet that quickly went viral.

Another tweet from Seyi Vibez shared is below:

Hilda Baci Claps Back With a Video

Rather than issue a lengthy statement, Hilda Baci chose a more creative route. The record-breaking chef, who gained global recognition after her marathon cooking attempt, posted a short clip to her Instagram story.

The caption she placed over the footage read:

"Why does our food taste different? because we pour extra love

Instead of trading insults, Hilda Baci let her craft do the talking, reaffirming her pride in what she puts on the plate.

The singer's food jab was not the centre of his original message. His tweets were primarily directed at Dapper amid a broader dispute that also drew in musician Ti Blaze over music royalties. S

A screenshot of Hilda Baci's Instagram story is below:

Seyi Vibez drags Hilda Baci in social media drama with her partner Dapper. Credit: hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth on a show.

In a viral interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British accent got people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng