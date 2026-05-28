Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello sparked debate online after sharing unconventional survival advice aimed at young women involved in 'runs girl' work

The popular screen star noted the harsh economic realities in the country and the need for survival choices that many young women make

Many social media users strongly criticised the veteran actress for her statements, with some users questioning her status as a role model to the younger generation of women

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has stirred heated reactions on social media after sharing her thoughts on survival and the choices young women make in today’s society.

Speaking during an interview on The Morayo Show with host Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the actress touched on issues of self-worth, online validation and the struggles many face in trying to make ends meet.

Shaffy Bello advises young women not to remain in “runs girl” lifestyle as interview clips trend online. Photo: iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

Shaffy Bello explained that women do not need to expose their bodies or chase social media attention to be seen as attractive or successful.

She emphasised that the kind of seeds people plant in their lives matters greatly, urging young women to focus on dignity rather than cheap popularity.

“The seeds that you sow matter. You don’t have to show your bo0bs to be s3xy, and you don’t have to shake your bumbum to go viral.”

The actress also acknowledged the tough economic realities that often push women into difficult decisions.

Speaking in the interview aired on YouTube, she noted that while she does not condemn anyone trying to survive, it is important to aim for growth and not remain stuck in unhealthy lifestyles.

“If what you are doing now is being a ‘runs girl’ to make money, you don’t have to stay there. I understand it, I never judge. If you go be ashawo, do am well. Do it well with respect and your full-chest.”

Shaffy Bello further explained that some women take such paths to support their families, feed their mothers or send siblings to school, but she urged them not to remain in that situation permanently.

“However, don’t stay there. If that is what you have to do right now to make a living. Some girls are doing it because they need to feed their mom, send their younger ones to school. I understand it. However, my darlings, don’t stay there.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Shaffy Bello's words

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed disappointment, while others debated the realities of survival and personal choices.

@DaveOrakwue:

“What sort of advice is this?? Is this the kind of advice she would give her own daughter??? Would she allow her son marry a runs girl???”

@tobikesh_:

“This isn't about being judgmental most of these girls are into it because it's easy. If it were genuinely difficult trust me they would never consider it. There is always a choice they just chose the easier one.”

@Dunmininuboy:

“Look at who they look at as role model, she’s just telling on herself 💯”

@OkebugwuIk:

“This is deeply disappointing coming from a respected woman. Saying young women should engage in prost!tut!on temporarily is no different from telling young men to go into armed robbery for survival — just ‘don’t stay there too long.’ Wrong is wrong.”

@olugt:

“No be everybody be role model. It's unfortunate that certain people in influencial positions are influencing negatively. Added to my block list sha. I don't tolerate this kind of nonsensical influence.”

Shaffy Bello says young women should seek better lives after doing whatever they need to survive. Photo: iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

Shaffy Bello speaks on motherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shaffy Bello opened up about a personal medical decision she made decades ago regarding childbirth.

The veteran actress revealed on her YouTube platform that she underwent a procedure to tie her fallopian tubes to prevent having more children.

Shaffy Bello explained that she made this firm choice 26 years ago despite her former husband begging her to expand their family.

Source: Legit.ng