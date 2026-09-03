A video of BBNaija winner Imisi and her best friend Kola sharing a moment on the red carpet has sparked fresh dating rumours

The two former housemates attended the premiere of Folagbade Banks' movie on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, holding hands

Imisi arrived in a white gown while Kola wore a green suit as fans reacted wildly to footage of the pair

A new video of Big Brother Naija winner Imisi and her close friend Kola is making the rounds online, and fans can't get enough of it.

The clip, which has been widely shared across social media, shows the two former BBNaija housemates attending the star-studded premiere of skit maker Folagbade Banks' movie on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Reactions as BBNaija's Imisi and Kola share a kiss on red carpet despite dating denial. Photo credit@kolapo_o/iimisiofficial

Source: Instagram

They arrived together holding hands before stepping onto the red carpet, where a brief kiss between them was caught on camera.

For the occasion, Imisi turned heads in a flowing white gown that drew comparisons to a wedding dress, while Kola complemented her look in a sharp green suit. The striking duo clearly made an impression on both the cameras and the crowd at the event.

Dating rumours resurface between Imisi and Kola

The two were previously the subject of similar speculation during their time together in the BBNaija house, where their closeness attracted attention.

BBNaija's Imisi seen at Folagbade Banks' movie premiere; fans react. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Imisi has since addressed the rumours directly, stating that she and Kola are not in a romantic relationship. However, the latest video has reignited conversation among fans, many of whom are finding it difficult to take her word for it.

The footage has been a talking point across comment sections since it surfaced, with fans debating whether the pair's chemistry is purely platonic.

Here is the Instagram video of Kola and his besties kissing in public, sparking fresh dating speculation:

What fans are saying

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@teeuniqueapparel wrote:

"Ati peck ati kiss we love what we're seeing oo"

@cpnterprises_ commented:

"Imisioluwa everytime you step outside, Bloggers go just dey active on your matter this Kain star power forever relevance."

@i_am_aimi01 said:

"She call me brother, I call her sister too"

@olajumoke_opayinka wrote:

"It's a peck and I love it."

@h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y reacted:

"I beg I do watch this more than 100 times each time I come across this video"

@adetutuade2024 added:

"See how Kola dey hold her, chaiiii"

Kola seeks Imisi's advice about Dede

Legit.ng had reported that a video captured a revealing conversation between Kola and Imisi as they discussed the fallout from Kola’s complicated relationship with Dede.

Kola had found himself at the centre of controversy after kissing Isabella on the Big Brother reality show, despite admitting that he still had feelings for Dede. His actions left his relationship with Dede on shaky ground, and with tensions rising, Kola appeared to be searching for a way to apologise and explain why he had crossed the line.

During his conversation with Imisi, Kola opened up about the situation and his desire to make things right with Dede. However, it was Imisi’s response and the advice she gave him that caught the attention of fans.

Source: Legit.ng