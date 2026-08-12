Toyin Abraham travelled to Berlin, Germany, for a high-profile open-air screening of her film Oversabi Aunty at the Humboldt Forum

The actress encountered Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, and his sister Nissi during her trip to Germany

Abraham shared a video of the massive crowd gathered for the screening, calling the moment one she would never forget

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has taken her record-breaking comedy-drama Oversabi Aunty to an international stage, with a special open-air screening and talk event held at the prestigious Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany.

The event drew a large crowd who gathered under the open sky to watch the film, and Abraham captured the electric atmosphere on video, sharing it with her fans back home.

Toyin Abraham's movie Oversabi Aunty receives grand reception in Germany. Credit: toyinabraham/thenamix

Source: Instagram

She described the experience as historic and deeply personal, saying the sight of the crowd celebrating a Nigerian story on such a grand international platform moved her profoundly.

"From Nigeria to Germany. Watching OverSabi Aunty celebrated on a massive open-air screen with this incredible crowd is a moment I'll never forget," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "God did it! Thank you, Germany, for the love. The journey continues…"

Toyin Abraham's Surprise Meeting With Burna Boy's Family

Beyond the screening itself, the trip produced a moment that fans have found particularly exciting.

While in Germany, Abraham crossed paths with Afrobeats star Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, and his sister Nissi.

A clip captured the warm and candid exchange between the three women, offering fans a glimpse of two of Nigeria's most prominent entertainment families sharing a moment abroad.

Congratulations pour in for Toyin Abraham as ‘Oversabi Aunty’ premieres in Germany. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The video showing Toyin Abraham's rare encounter with Burna Boy's mother and sister in Germany is below:

Toyin Abraham's social media post about Oversabi Aunty screening in Germany is below:

Fans React to Germany Milestone

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with pride and excitement over the achievement.

@olamhofabricstore wrote:

"My fave doing global thing 🙌🙌i celebrate you my world best"

@realtalk_with_mummy_j shared:

"This is so beautiful to watch Abosede Oluwa competing with herself, working harder to become a better version of her yesterday today to outshine herself today for tomorrow. @toyin_abraham omo ologo didan, bestie Jesu mi I bless God for your life always"

@mrnollywoodng commented:

"Toyin Abraham took me to Germany.....I feel like speaking Germany right now 😍😍😍😍"

@tichartmakeovers added:

"By the special grace of God you will beat your last record come December lagbara olorun 🙌. I'm rooting for you bestie jesu"

@goldwealths wrote:

"Welldone momma ❤️"

@toptaste_cakes_treats said:

"Congratulations"

Toyin Abraham and Priscilla Ojo reunite

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, were among the guests who attended fashion designer Veekee James' daughter's dedication.

One of the highlights captured Abraham and Priscilla posing for the camera alongside influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The reunion, however, sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng