The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction announced a change to its official website address

The ministry's site moved from fmhds.gov.ng to fmhapr.gov.ng to reflect its current name

Minister Dr Bernard M. Doro said the ministry would be repositioned to tackle Nigeria's humanitarian challenges more decisively

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The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has changed its official website address from fmhds.gov.ng to fmhapr.gov.ng, asking all stakeholders and members of the public to update their records accordingly.

The ministry said the new address better reflects its current name and mandate.

Humanitarian Affairs Ministry launches new website Photo: Benard Doro

Source: Facebook

it said in a public notice:

"We're moving forward with a new digital home for the Ministry. Visit our new website for updates, programmes and information."

Why the Website Changed

The ministry said the old address no longer matched its official name, making the update necessary to align its digital identity with how it currently operates.

It urged partners, stakeholders, and the general public to bookmark the new address and stop relying on the former one.

The ministry's core responsibility includes developing humanitarian policies and coordinating both national and international humanitarian responses.

It also leads on disaster preparedness, social inclusion, and protection programmes designed to improve the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians.

Minister Outlines New Direction

Minister Dr Bernard M. Doro used the website relaunch to signal a broader shift in how the ministry would operate.

He said the institution would be repositioned to respond more decisively to Nigeria's humanitarian challenges, with clear vision, mission, and core values guiding its work.

New website unveiled for Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Photo: Matt Cardy / Stringer

Source: Facebook

Doro said compassion, empathy, and humane benevolence would be built into government interventions, and that Nigerians would be treated with fairness and respect regardless of their personal circumstances.

The ministry's stated vision is to build social protection systems that are proactive, humane, inclusive, and sustainable for the long-term welfare of Nigerians.

The new official website is fmhapr.gov.ng.

Tinubu launches $1bn humanitarian support

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's federal government has launched a $1 billion Household Prosperity and Economic Social Protection Project, known as HOPE-SP, as part of a broader push to move the country's humanitarian support system away from short-term relief towards lasting solutions for vulnerable households.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction unveiled the project on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja. The launch was themed "From Palliatives to Pathways."

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who attended as special guest of honour, praised the minister, Bernard Doro, and his team for working to turn humanitarian interventions into what she described as "sustainable pathways to recovery, empowerment and self-reliance." She said the project would improve how vulnerable households are identified, assessed and supported.

Doro said the launch signals a deliberate change in how the government handles humanitarian work, with vulnerable households now placed at the heart of policy.

Source: Legit.ng