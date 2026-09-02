Celebrity designer Toyin Lawani and her husband Segun Wealth sparked heated debate after a video of the couple went viral on September 1, 2026

In the clip, Segun Wealth was seen on his knees serving his wife food while she got glammed up and teased him playfully

The video divided social media users sharply, with many criticising the photographer's behaviour as unbecoming of a man

Celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani and her husband, Segun Wealth, have found themselves at the centre of an online storm after a video of the couple surfaced on social media on September 1, 2026.

In the clip, which Segun Wealth posted on his Instagram page, the masked photographer is shown kneeling before his wife and serving her food.

Toyin Lawani and her husband, Segun Wealth, draw attention with a viral relationship video. Photo: tiannahsplacempire/segun_wealth

Source: Instagram

Toyin Lawani, who was in the middle of getting glammed up at the time, ate the meal comfortably while touching her husband's head and playfully teasing him.

Laughter could be heard in the background, with one voice declaring the moment hilarious and another saying, "This is a husband. 10 thousand yards."

Sharing the video, Segun Wealth wrote:

"Caption please 😆🤗🙋‍♂️,"

While some viewers found the display endearing and saw it as an act of affection, a significant portion of the internet was not amused, with many users taking to the comments to express their displeasure.

Watch the video of Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth, kneeling to serve her food below:

Video of Toyin Lawani and her husband, Segun Wealth, sparks backlash from netizens

The video quickly ignited a debate about masculinity, relationship roles, and self-respect in marriage.

Many commenters argued that the scene was an embarrassment rather than a romantic gesture.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@BTRKayCe wrote:

"These are men who rely on their woman. When u fail to plan your life, this is what becomes of u as a man. Shame on him."

@yoursxchiji commented:

"It's just sad to see how men have lost their masculinity in today's world just to please a woman"

@UnrulyMayor24 reacted:

"You hear what the other lady said last…. This is husband 🤦‍♀️"

@seanelhadji stated:

"This is just a failure of good parenting, for both the man and the woman, pure and simple!"

@DaSaucez wrote:

"God... if eh remain small make I useless.. abeg take me"

@Call_Me_Bastian shared:

"This man is a disgrace to his people and what being a man is. I spit on the street he walked."

@jowicarter added:

"So this one too go follow tell me 'Wait till you marry first'? I always say this, you can be married for 100 years but still foolish in the marriage and a single man of 20 years with better experience about relationship than you."

Toyin Lawani and husband Segun Wealth spark mixed reactions over viral video. Photo: tiannahsplacempire/segun_wealth

Source: Instagram

Toyin Lawani criticises Jude Okoye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the P-Square feud returned to the spotlight after Peter Okoye accused Jude and Paul Okoye of misappropriating revenue from the group’s music catalogue.

Celebrity fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani criticised Jude Okoye, questioning his comments about his brother and insisting that Peter did not appear to be struggling.

Lawani also defended Lola Omotayo and urged the brothers to go their separate ways if reconciliation was no longer possible, saying family ties should not justify unhealthy situations.

Source: Legit.ng