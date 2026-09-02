Breaking: NDC Raises Another Alarm About INEC Ahead of 2027 Election

The Nigeria Democratic Congress said it never submitted EC9E forms for the 10 Anambra candidates that INEC published on its portal

The NDC said it did submit the names of the 10 candidates through the INEC portal's appeal process, but the Commission rejected those approved candidates

The party is now calling on INEC to conduct an electronic audit trail to investigate how the candidates appeared on its system

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised a serious alarm over how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) obtained the nomination forms of 10 Anambra State candidates it published, insisting the party never submitted those documents in the first place.

The NDC said the EC9E forms — the credential documents required for candidate nomination — were never collected or submitted by the party on behalf of the 10 candidates in question, making it impossible for INEC to have legitimately received them through official channels.

NDC raised concerns over INEC’s publication of 10 Anambra candidates’ nomination forms. Photo credit: @officialinec

Source: Twitter

NDC challenges INEC's process

According to the NDC, the standard procedure is straightforward: a political party submits the relevant documents and INEC then reviews and approves them.

The party said it did use the INEC portal to submit the names of the same 10 candidates through an appeal process, but that submission was rejected by the Commission.

The NDC is now demanding that INEC explain to the Nigerian public how it came to publish those 10 candidates when the party's formal submission was turned down and no EC9E forms were ever handed over.

"Since the NDC neither collected nor submitted the completed EC9E forms of the 10 Anambra candidates published by INEC, how did the Commission obtain their credentials when it is the party's legal duty to submit the names of its approved candidates?" the party said.

Call for electronic audit

The NDC is demanding that INEC carry out an electronic audit trail to determine how the 10 candidates were entered into the Commission's system.

The party described the situation as the candidates being "smuggled into its portal through the backend," suggesting the entries bypassed the official front-end submission process.

The NDC's concerns raise questions about the integrity of the candidate publication process ahead of the Anambra governorship election, and the party is pressing INEC to account for the discrepancy publicly.

INEC reacts to NDC claims of swapping candidates

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pushed back against claims by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) that the commission tampered with the party's candidate lists for State House of Assembly constituencies in Anambra and Benue states.

Legit.ng reports that NDC alleged that INEC removed its nominated candidates from the official list and substituted names the party says it never submitted.

Source: Legit.ng