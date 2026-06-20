Nigerian actress and popular content creator Kiekie marked her birthday by sharing beautiful photos on her Instagram page while thanking God for life and good health

The talented comic star expressed her profound gratitude for her new age and entering her big era, but chose to ask her followers for a specific gift instead of regular presents

Fans and top Nollywood celebrities like Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo and Kate Henshaw took to her comment section to celebrate the media personality with heartwarming messages

Nollywood actress and content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, widely known as Kiekie, celebrated her birthday on June 20 with a heartfelt message to her fans, asking them to support her latest project rather than send her material gifts.

The media personality posted stunning photos on her Instagram page on Saturday, expressing gratitude for life and good health as she stepped into a new age.

Kiekie marks her new age with gratitude and tells followers the only present she wants from them this year. Photo: kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Kiekie explained that her joy this year comes from living on her own terms and being able to share her creative work with the world.

In her message, she gave thanks to God and revealed the one gift she truly desires from her followers.

The entertainer told her fans to be part of her creative path by streaming her movie Reheated Passion on YouTube, as that is the only gift she wants from them.

She wrote:

“HAPPY. BIRTHDAY. OLUWABUKUNMI. 🥹🥰🥰 This year I’m most grateful to be alive and healthy while doing life on my own terms. Thank you my sweet Jesus 🥰🙏🏽 As I enter my next Big Era eternal rock of ages, Alewi lese go with me 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 . The only birthday gift I want is y’all watching REHEATED PASSION on my YouTube channel; KiekieTv. Thank you 🥰💕.”

Her post attracted warm wishes and congratulations from Nollywood stars and fellow entertainers.

Big names such as Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, Helen Paul, Kate Henshaw, Broda Shaggi and Do2dtun joined in celebrating the skitmaker on her special day, showing support for both her birthday and her new film project.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Nollywood stars celebrate Kiekie on her birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many top celebrities and colleagues flooded her comment section with beautiful wishes.

@k8henshaw:

“Happy Birthday KieKie 🎂 😍Blessings of the good Lord upon you always”

@iyaboojofespris:

“Happy birthday Beautiful one ❤️🔥🎊🎂🎉🥳”

@funkejenifaakindele:

“happy birthday iya omo mi. God bless you more dear”

@itshelenpaul:

“Happy birthday 🎂🎂😍❤️”

@iambisola:

“My CMO KSN Fashionista Big Spender Hipsy Kiksy Happy Birthday baby gurllllll ❤️❤️❤️”

@do2dtun:

“There is only 1 Kie Kie… okan soso… Happy Birthday to an embodiment of talent 🙌🫡”

@brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday my love! Wishing you every beautiful thing you deserve! 🎂🤍🥂"

Kiekie celebrates her birthday as Nollywood stars send congratulatory messages. Photo: kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Kiekie speaks about her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kiekie explained why she keeps her husband, Tunji Ilori, away from her social media content.

The actress revealed at an event that she separates her personal life from her professional brand because her husband is not funny.

She added that her daughter only appears in her videos during school holidays to avoid overexposing the child on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng