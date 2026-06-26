Apply Now: FRSC Begins Nationwide Recruitment, Releases Application Link

FRSC launches 2026 recruitment for Officer, Marshal Inspector, and Road Marshal Assistant positions

Applicants must meet educational and physical requirements, with online applications accepted until July 2026

FRSC warns against recruitment scams, emphasising a free application process for all candidates

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for various positions across its officer, marshal inspector and road marshal assistant cadres.

The Corps announced that the recruitment process is open to interested applicants and that applications must be submitted online through the official recruitment portal.

FRSC Begins Nationwide Recruitment, Releases Link to Apply

Source: Twitter

FRSC announces recruitment categories

According to the recruitment notice, vacancies are available under three major categories, including the Officer Cadre, Marshal Inspector Cadre and Road Marshal Assistant Cadre.

For the Officer Cadre, applicants are required to possess relevant degrees from recognised institutions, alongside other qualifications such as NYSC discharge or exemption certificates where applicable.

The Marshal Inspector Cadre is open to candidates with qualifications including NCE, ND, HND and other relevant certificates, while the Road Marshal Assistant Cadre requires a minimum of three credits in SSCE, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Corps also stated that drivers and motorcycle riders must possess the appropriate class of valid driver’s licence.

Application requirements and deadline

The FRSC listed general requirements for applicants, including being a Nigerian by birth, having good character, meeting the required age and physical fitness standards, and presenting valid credentials during screening.

The notice advised interested candidates to apply through the recruitment portal: https://recruitment.frsc.gov.ng.

“Applications must be submitted online within four (4) weeks with effect from Friday, 3rd July, 2026,” the notice stated.

The Corps warned applicants against fraudsters, stressing that the recruitment exercise is free and does not require payment.

It urged prospective candidates to provide accurate information during registration and follow the official application process.

The recruitment is part of efforts by the FRSC to strengthen its workforce and improve road safety operations nationwide.

CDCFIB recruitment: FG releases important information

Previously, Leegit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released important guidelines for applicants participating in the next phase of its recruitment exercise, outlining the steps candidates must take to proceed.

The board, through its official communication, advised applicants to use only the approved recruitment portal for verification and other recruitment activities, warning against fraudulent individuals or platforms claiming to assist candidates.

Source: Legit.ng