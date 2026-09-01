Mo Bimpe has addressed backlash after opening up about being excluded from baby showers before she had her triplets

The Nollywood actress revealed her DMs flooded with messages from women sharing similar painful experiences of exclusion

Mo Bimpe stressed that no one has the right to explain or speak over another person's lived experience

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has broken her silence on the wave of responses that followed her personal revelation about being left out of baby shower celebrations before she welcomed her triplets.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the actress addressed those who attempted to reframe or speak over the experience she had shared publicly. Mo Bimpe made it clear that sharing her story was never an invitation for others to interpret it on her behalf.

Mo Bimpe faces backlash on social media after opening up about her experience before giving birth to triplets. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

"Everyone is entitled to tell their story. When I shared mine, I didn't do it so anyone can explain my experience for me. I lived it," she wrote.

Mo Bimpe's DMs Flood With Similar Stories

The actress, who had previously opened up about being excluded from baby showers before her triplets' arrival, said the response from other women since speaking out has been overwhelming. She noted that her direct messages were full of women sharing their own stories of exclusion and being left out by those around them.

Rather than dwell on the criticism directed at her, Mo Bimpe used the new month as an opportunity to call for a cultural shift in how people treat one another, particularly women. She urged her followers to be more intentional about including others, inviting them, calling them, and letting people decide for themselves what they can and cannot handle.

A Call for Compassion and Inclusion

"One thing I've learned is that kindness should never be assumed on behalf of someone else," she wrote, adding a pointed reminder that people are often carrying burdens others cannot see.

Her message struck a chord, drawing reactions from many of her fans and followers.

Mo Bimpe's post signals that the conversation around social exclusion, particularly within circles of women and motherhood, is far from over. Her core message to her followers was simple: choose compassion, choose inclusion, and stop deciding what others are capable of handling.

Mo Bimpe kicks against people trying to rewrite her experience before triplets' birth. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

See Mo Bimpe's full post on Instagram below:

Mo Bimpe and hubby recognised at Rakeem's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji were among the celebrities who attended Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday.

A clip showed the moment the couple were specially recognised by singer Segun Johnson during his live performance at the event.

Another clip showed Mo Bimpe and her husband dancing with Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Legit.ng