Nigerian star actress Osas Ighodaro has made a major debut in an upcoming Nolly-Bollywood microdrama series

The movie, created by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, stars the Nollywood actress and Bollywood's Rajniesh Duggall

Details about the movie’s premiere date went viral as Nigerians celebrated Osas’ unexpected appearance

Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro has made a dazzling debut in anew microdrama series, Imported Bahu.

Imported Bahu is an upcoming Nolly-Bollywood series created by filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja.

Osas Ighodaro takes a bold new step with major Bollywood role. Credit: @osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

The project pairs Ighodaro with Bollywood star Rajniesh Duggall in a story that explores love, family secrets, and a unique cross-cultural romance.

The series is set to premiere on July 2, 2026, exclusively on LebaraPlay, Africa’s first telecoms-owned microdrama platform.

Sharing the news on Instagram, executive producer Hamisha Daryani Ahuja announced the trailer:

“For months, we’ve been keeping a secret. Today, we’re finally sharing it. Introducing Imported Bahu — @forever7entertainment’s first vertical microdrama series. A story of love, family, secrets, and one Imported Bahu who turns everything upside down. Created by: @hamishadaryaniahuja. Starring: @officialosas and @rajnieshduggall. Trailer out now! Premiering July 2nd on Lebara Play, Africa’s first telecoms-owned microdrama platform. And one question…Do you know what a vertical drama is?”

Ahuja, who also produced Namaste Wahala and Postcards, is widely known for bridging Nollywood and Bollywood.

See the announcement below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Gbenro Ajibade and actress Osas Ighodaro took to their respective social media pages on Saturday, June 20, 2026, to celebrate their daughter, Azariah, on her 10th birthday.

Osas, who shared multiple pictures of her daughter, described Azariah as her source of love, happiness, motivation and inspiration, praying for God’s continued protection, favour and blessings upon her life.

"Azariah, I am soooooo grateful and proud of the beautiful human being you are! You are truly such a good girl with so much love, energy, compassion, sensitivity, sassiness, and happiness!! You truly have such a beautiful heart my baby! May you be a continued blessing to your family, friends and generation! May God bless you with loooong life, joy, protection and prosperity," the actress wrote in part.

Her ex-husband, Gbenro, on his part, reflected on a decade of fatherhood, describing their daughter as his best friend, greatest joy and motivation through life’s toughest moments.

"Being your “Super Dad” isn’t a duty—it is my life’s greatest mission,the greatest honor of my existence. I have and would gladly give up everything a thousand times over just to protect your smile. But what you don’t realize is how much you have protected me, too," he wrote in a lengthy message

Gbenro also shared videos from the party organised to celebrate Azariah's 10th birthday.

One of the clips captured him and Osas dancing alongside the birthday celebrant.

Recall that Ighodaro and Ajibade met on the set of Tinsel, a TV show, and got married afterwards.

In February 2019, fans of the couple woke up to a rather strange post from Gbenro. He had called Osas out on his Instagram page over her parenting style. It was clear that they were separated at that time.

Osas Ighodaro’s Bollywood debut is generating major industry buzz. Credit: officialosas

Source: Instagram

Netizens and celebs celebrate Osas Ighodaro

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwatob1_king said:

"Haa you sef you don join dem do Bollywood, slow motion sis😂😂😂 because of you I'm sat."

pinessca_steve said:

"😂😂😂 why am I so sure I’ll see this? ❤️❤️😍🤭. Osas oooooo❤️❤️."

iamtonnychuks said:

"Slow motion na water."

ruthkadiri said:

"My sassy in Indian feeeem kimonn n🥰."

betty_ogunmola said:

"This is funny to me. 😂😂😂 It’s bringing back my childhood Zeeword memories."

tochii_anae said:

"What's going on here?😂 Is there any role @officialosas can't act perfectly? Love this!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉."

sanyiecares_ said:

"Nigerians go still do Korean movie one day 🙌."

Gbenro Ajibade visits his daughter at school

Legit.ng also reported that Gbenro Ajibade arrived in Nigeria ahead of his daughter's birthday and decided to visit her in school.

In the video shared by the model and businessman, he was seen at his daughter's school after landing in Nigeria.

The way he co-parents his daughter with his ex-wife Osas Ighodaro impressed viewers, who praised him for being consistent in her life.

Source: Legit.ng