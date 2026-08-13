Fuji legend Kwam 1 surprised Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe with bundles of cash at their triplets' thanksgiving in Lagos

The singer made the cash presentation live on stage while performing at the event on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

The couple's triplet sons, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb, were the centre of the grand celebration attended by top entertainment figures

Fuji music legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate, stole the spotlight at the thanksgiving celebration for Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, when he walked on stage and handed the pair bundles of cash in front of cheering guests.

The veteran musician, who performed live at the Lagos event, explained that the cash gift was intended to support the couple in raising their three sons.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe receive a cash gift from Kwam 1 during their triplets’ thanksgiving celebration. Photo: kingwasiuayindemarshal/adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Videos from the occasion quickly spread across social media, capturing the moment Kwam 1 made the presentation to loud applause from the packed crowd.

Triplets' thanksgiving draws Nollywood stars

The celebration centred on the couple's triplet boys, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb, whose arrival had sent excitement through Nigeria's entertainment community.

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, who tied the knot in December 2021, had initially marked the birth with a private Islamic naming ceremony at their Lekki home before opening the milestone to the wider public through this thanksgiving.

The gathering drew a strong turnout from public figures like Shade Okoya and stars from the entertainment industry.

Colleagues including Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, and Jide Kosoko were among those who showed up to share in the couple's joy.

Traditional attire, live performances, and a vibrant atmosphere defined the occasion, which had been building anticipation for weeks as fans followed the journey from the quiet naming to the larger public event.

Kwam 1's gesture on stage added a particularly memorable layer to the festivities, with the respected Fuji icon using his performance as the backdrop for a warm, public show of generosity towards the young family.

Watch the video of Fuji singer K1 De Ultimate gifting bundles of cash to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe for their triplets below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the event planner of Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's lavish thanksgiving party, Omobolale Gold, enforced strict entry rules, requiring access cards and Aso Ebi attire, while barring uninvited bloggers and content creators to ensure the couple’s privacy.

The event featured a beautifully decorated venue with a portrait backdrop, food and drinks stations, and dramatic dry-ice fog effects that created a festive atmosphere.

Kwam 1 presents a cash gift to the couple during the thanksgiving celebration for their triplet sons. Photo: kingwasiuayindemarshal/adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng