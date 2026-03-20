Folagade Banks' "Mama Deola" recently spoke at a recent core women's conference

The male skit maker attended the event in his famous female attire as he addressed women at the event

His presence and speech at the conference have, however, been trailed by controversy on social media

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Folagade Banks, known for his cross-dressing "Mama Deola" persona, has sparked a fiery debate on social media for attending a women's conference.

Mama Deola was on the panel of Sister Circle, a women's empowerment conference hosted by veteran dancer Kaffy.

Skit maker Folagbade Banks attends women conference in feminine attire. Credit: folagbadebanks/kaffydance.

Source: Instagram

A viral video captured the skit maker's panel speech, where he spoke from "Mama Deola's perspective," sharing how he explored mothers' emotional traumas and societal expectations with his content creation to advocate for empathy toward women's experiences.

Reacting to the video, many netizens questioned why a man addressed female-specific topics while dressed in feminine attire.

As of the time this report was published, Mama Deola or Kaffy were yet to address the controversy.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Jide Awobona addressed the reason for playing the role of a female character in his new film.

Skit maker Mama Deola shares how he explored mothers' emotional traumas to advocate for women. Credit: folagbadebanks

Source: Instagram

The video from Mama Deola's panel speech is below:

What Nigerians said about Mama Deola's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse views. Read the comments below:

Maryhann_Oye said:

"Woman don finish for Nigeria?"

cheche_nw commented:

"My biggest issue about this whole thing is that Mama Deola is not real, she may have been inspired by his mother or aunties but she's not a real woman, she's a fictional character created by a man therefore she has no right to have a seat at that table talking about mothers."

Ayoappeal commented:

"I don’t see anything wrong with inviting mama Deola, his content celebrates mothers, his biggest supporters are women, and his female content seems to be working, so why not?"

ChiefBehemoth_ said:

"Man, this is ridiculous. Even if the organizers weren’t really thinking, doesn’t Folashade Banks have friends who can advise him? Why didn’t he turn down this embarrassing invite?"

vectorvelocy reacted:

"The event organisers had this moment in mind when they invited him to be a speaker, dressed like a woman to a female event. It's not an error, they wanted to have a viral moment like this over the substance the platform should have delivered. They know what they are doing."

__Shindara_ said:

"Mama Deola as a character is brilliant, but there’s a difference between depicting women and being in women spaces. Those spaces should centre lived realities, not performance. A man, even in character, cannot substitute that. Representation isn’t costume. It’s reality!"

Folagbade banks bags degree from OAU

Legit.ng previously reported that Folagade Banks shared photos from his last day as a student at Obafemi Awolowo University.

The young man in the series of photos he shared on his Instagram page, showed off his finished project.

Donning a smart blue suit, Banks beamed with smiles and pride befitting of a graduate. He also expressed his gratitude to God.

"Bachelor degree bagged!!we thank God."

Source: Legit.ng