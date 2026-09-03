Mama No Network Stuns in Bridal Gown at Movie Premiere, Lateef Adedimeji, Aisha Lawal Tease Her
- Nollywood actress Mama No Network showed up to a movie premiere in a full bridal gown complete with flowers and a veil
- Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal were caught on camera teasing her about the dramatic outfit choice
- Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to her interpretation of the wedding-themed dress code
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Nollywood actress Kazeem Atinuke, widely known as Mama No Network, turned heads at the premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after arriving in a full bridal ensemble that left her colleagues and fans in stitches.
The premiere, organised by Folagade Banks, came with a strict wedding-themed dress code, and Mama No Network took it perhaps more literally than anyone else on the red carpet. She stepped out in a floor-length bridal gown adorned with flowers and a short veil, instantly making herself the centrepiece of conversation at the event.
Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal Join the Fun
Fellow Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal wasted no time poking fun at her appearance. In a video shared online, the pair teased Mama No Network about the look, humorously questioning whether she was staging a vow renewal simply because she happened to be married.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija stars Imisi and Kola caused a buzz at the same movie premiere with their romantic display.
The video of Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal teasing Mama No Network is below:
Fans React to Mama No Network's Outfit
The video quickly spread on Instagram as fans weighed in on her bold fashion moment.
@arinolasoyege wrote:
"How this woman take hear the theme of the day "
@baybiee1 asked:
"Mama what are you doing in wedding gown? Wetin happen to fuji outfit? 😂"
@zebby_ze3 reacted:
"Shey mama Demola wan reach heaven like this 😂😂 with this kind stress for this woman"
@teemeearry commented:
"Aswear I will not talk but a fled gown with a short veil would have been better..everyone sha one use this chance to wear wedding gown wey dem no wait to wear befr dem born"
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@mercy_oladejo added:
"Naso I open mouth down, someone should tell me to close my mouth"
Why Mama No Network appealed to Ooni, others
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mama No Network addressed President Tinubu and asked for his intervention in an incident involving Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and media personality, Oriyomi Hamzat.
She also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.
The actress pleaded with the Ooni to speak up, saying his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng