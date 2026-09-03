Nollywood actress Mama No Network showed up to a movie premiere in a full bridal gown complete with flowers and a veil

Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal were caught on camera teasing her about the dramatic outfit choice

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to her interpretation of the wedding-themed dress code

Nollywood actress Kazeem Atinuke, widely known as Mama No Network, turned heads at the premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after arriving in a full bridal ensemble that left her colleagues and fans in stitches.

The premiere, organised by Folagade Banks, came with a strict wedding-themed dress code, and Mama No Network took it perhaps more literally than anyone else on the red carpet. She stepped out in a floor-length bridal gown adorned with flowers and a short veil, instantly making herself the centrepiece of conversation at the event.

Mama No Network's outfit to a wedding-themed movie premiere makes waves online. Credit: mamanonetwork

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal Join the Fun

Fellow Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal wasted no time poking fun at her appearance. In a video shared online, the pair teased Mama No Network about the look, humorously questioning whether she was staging a vow renewal simply because she happened to be married.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija stars Imisi and Kola caused a buzz at the same movie premiere with their romantic display.

Netizens tease Mama No Network over her bridal outfit at the movie premiere. Credit: mamanonetwork

Source: Instagram

The video of Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal teasing Mama No Network is below:

Fans React to Mama No Network's Outfit

The video quickly spread on Instagram as fans weighed in on her bold fashion moment.

@arinolasoyege wrote:

"How this woman take hear the theme of the day "

@baybiee1 asked:

"Mama what are you doing in wedding gown? Wetin happen to fuji outfit? 😂"

@zebby_ze3 reacted:

"Shey mama Demola wan reach heaven like this 😂😂 with this kind stress for this woman"

@teemeearry commented:

"Aswear I will not talk but a fled gown with a short veil would have been better..everyone sha one use this chance to wear wedding gown wey dem no wait to wear befr dem born"

@mercy_oladejo added:

"Naso I open mouth down, someone should tell me to close my mouth"

Why Mama No Network appealed to Ooni, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mama No Network addressed President Tinubu and asked for his intervention in an incident involving Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and media personality, Oriyomi Hamzat.

She also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.

The actress pleaded with the Ooni to speak up, saying his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.

Source: Legit.ng