Ibrahim Chatta's act of prostrating before Antar Laniyan at Ogogo's Fidau prayer surfaced online on Monday, August 31, 2026

The emotional moment took place as Yoruba actors gathered to honour the late Ogogo eight days after his passing

Fans sparked a heated debate online after some claimed Chatta and Laniyan belong to the same age group

A video capturing the moment Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta prostrated before veteran actor Antar Laniyan has gone viral, sparking fresh debate among fans about age and respect in Yoruba culture.

The clip, which circulated on Instagram on Monday, 31 August 2026, was filmed at the eight-day Fidau prayer organised by the family of the late actor Ogogo, who passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

Reactions as Ibrahim Chatta prostrates for Antar Laniyan at Ogogo's eight-day Fidau. Photo credit@ibrahimlordthesis/@antarthwills

Source: Instagram

A Moment of Respect at Ogogo's Fidau

In the footage, Antar Laniyan was already seated at the event when Chatta arrived. Rather than simply waving or nodding in greeting, Chatta walked directly to the veteran and went down in a full prostration, a traditional Yoruba gesture of deep respect.

Laniyan stretched out his hand warmly as the two exchanged pleasantries, after which Chatta moved on to greet others present at the gathering.

Ibrahim Chatta's gesture towards Antar Laniyan at Ogogo's eight-day Fidau trends. Photo credit@inrahimchattathesis

Source: Instagram

Fans debate age and respect online

The gesture quickly ignited a conversation online, with some viewers questioning whether the prostration was necessary, arguing that the two actors fall within a similar age bracket. Others pushed back firmly on that claim.

Here is the Instagram video of Ibrahim Chatt and Antar Laniyan as they meet at Ogogo's Fidau below:

Fans took to the comments to weigh in:

@sammiesaxx wrote:

"Unna dey mad ni…antar is 63…ibrahim is 55"

@pepperoniin_ reacted:

"The same age group ke .. this twitter people and farming Elon's money"

@saintboi______ stated:

"Antar laniyan is 63. Ibrahim Chatta is 55. What's the meaning of age range?"

@lolaherself24 commented:

"E go surprise you na as una no get respect"

@rashkid301 said:

"Age nah number, money nah maturity"

Ibrahim Chatta pays tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta, Itele and Kelvin Ikeduba joined voices to celebrate the life and legacy of late veteran actor Ogogo.

In a video shared online, the actors paid tribute to the deceased, reflecting on his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on those around him.

However, Ibrahim Chatta's story moved many to tears. He recalled a touching moment from years ago that demonstrated just how deeply loved Ogogo was by fans and fellow actors. His recollection offered an emotional glimpse into the late actor’s relationship with those who followed and appreciated his work.

Source: Legit.ng