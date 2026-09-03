UK Open University Publishes Full List Of Courses Available For Interested Applicants
- The Open University, a UK distance learning institution active for over 50 years, opened applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses
- The institution listed over 40 subject areas available to applicants, ranging from Accounting and Law to Nursing, Psychology, and Artificial Intelligence
- Interested applicants were urged to apply to begin studying in October, with flexible funding options available
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The Open University, a United Kingdom-based distance learning institution, has announced that course registration is open for prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students.
The university, which has been running for over 50 years and has helped more than 2 million learners, positions itself as a flexible alternative to traditional full-time study, allowing students to earn while they learn.
Courses Available at the Open University
The institution listed the following subject areas open to applicants:
1. Accounting
2. Artificial Intelligence
3. Arts and Humanities
4. Biology
5. Business and Management
6. Chemistry
7. Combined Studies
8. Computing and IT
9. Counselling
10. Creative Arts
11. Creative Writing
12. Criminology
13. Design
14. Early Years
15. Economics
16. Education
17. Engineering
18. English
19. Environment
20. Geography
21. Health and Social Care
22. Health and Wellbeing
23. Health Sciences
24. History
25. International Studies
26. Languages
27. Law
28. Marketing
29. Mathematics
30. Mental Health
31. Music
32. Nursing and Healthcare
33. Philosophy
34. Physics
35. Politics
36. Psychology
37. Science
38. Social Sciences
39. Social Work
40. Sociology
41. Sport and Fitness
42. Statistics
How Funding and Applications Work
The university noted that more than 85% of its students use a loan through Student Finance England to cover their fees, making it the most common payment route.
Those who already hold a degree from another university and live in England may also qualify for a student loan.
The institution also highlighted a credit transfer option, through which previous study can count towards a qualification even if the course was not completed.
According to the university, 20% of its graduates have used this route to save both time and money.
Man opens business in UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral on social media after opening a food outlet in the United Kingdom.
In the trending video, the man showed off the fine shop where he would be making grilled foods and 'suya'.
Source: Legit.ng
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