The Open University, a UK distance learning institution active for over 50 years, opened applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses

The institution listed over 40 subject areas available to applicants, ranging from Accounting and Law to Nursing, Psychology, and Artificial Intelligence

Interested applicants were urged to apply to begin studying in October, with flexible funding options available

The Open University, a United Kingdom-based distance learning institution, has announced that course registration is open for prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The university, which has been running for over 50 years and has helped more than 2 million learners, positions itself as a flexible alternative to traditional full-time study, allowing students to earn while they learn.

UK Open University outlines available courses. Photo credit: Tim Grist/ Getty, South China Morning Post.

Source: UGC

Courses Available at the Open University

The institution listed the following subject areas open to applicants:

1. Accounting

2. Artificial Intelligence

3. Arts and Humanities

4. Biology

5. Business and Management

6. Chemistry

7. Combined Studies

8. Computing and IT

9. Counselling

10. Creative Arts

11. Creative Writing

12. Criminology

13. Design

14. Early Years

15. Economics

16. Education

17. Engineering

18. English

19. Environment

20. Geography

21. Health and Social Care

22. Health and Wellbeing

23. Health Sciences

24. History

25. International Studies

26. Languages

27. Law

28. Marketing

29. Mathematics

30. Mental Health

31. Music

32. Nursing and Healthcare

33. Philosophy

34. Physics

35. Politics

36. Psychology

37. Science

38. Social Sciences

39. Social Work

40. Sociology

41. Sport and Fitness

42. Statistics

How Funding and Applications Work

The university noted that more than 85% of its students use a loan through Student Finance England to cover their fees, making it the most common payment route.

Those who already hold a degree from another university and live in England may also qualify for a student loan.

The institution also highlighted a credit transfer option, through which previous study can count towards a qualification even if the course was not completed.

According to the university, 20% of its graduates have used this route to save both time and money.

Man opens business in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral on social media after opening a food outlet in the United Kingdom.

In the trending video, the man showed off the fine shop where he would be making grilled foods and 'suya'.

Source: Legit.ng