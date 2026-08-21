Davido used his platforms to actively support and defend his uncle, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, during the governorship election

The Afrobeats star found himself in multiple online confrontations with prominent figures throughout the election period

One clash stood out beyond politics, as Davido went head-to-head with senior colleague Wande Coal on social media

Davido had one of his most turbulent weeks on social media, trading blows online with several high-profile personalities during the period surrounding the Osun state governorship election.

The Afrobeats superstar threw his full weight behind his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was at the centre of the electoral contest. Davido was vocal on his platforms before, during, and after the election, using his massive following to speak up for his family and respond to critics.

Edo state governor and Oyetola were among the popular figures Davido called out online. Credit: davido/edostategovt/gboyegaoyetoa

Source: Instagram

Davido vs Prominent Figures

The singer's loyalty to his uncle put him on a collision course with a number of well-known personalities throughout the week. Several of the confrontations were directly tied to the political situation in Osun state, with Davido refusing to stay quiet as debates and attacks played out online.

His willingness to engage publicly drew significant attention, as few entertainers of his stature take such an openly combative stance on political matters involving family.

Not every dispute during the week was rooted in politics. Davido also found himself in an unexpected online clash with fellow Afrobeats act Wande Coal.

The exchange between the two musicians added another layer to what was already a charged and drama-filled week for the DMW boss. Legit.ng has compiled a full list of the prominent figures Davido had public issues with during this period, offering a closer look at each confrontation and what triggered it.

1. Davido vs former Osun governor Oyetola

Davido repeatedly calls out former governor Gboyega Oyetola online. Credit: davido/gboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

During the heat of the Osun state governorship election, former Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was one of those the DMW label boss repeatedly took a swipe at on social media.

One of the highlights was the moment Davido reacted to the reported victory of Accord in the hometown of former Oyetola.

“We dey flog Oyetola for him hometown!!! I don order case of Martell like this,” Davido wrote in a viral tweet.

2. Davido slams Edo state governor online

Davido fires at Governor Monday Okpebholo for mocking his uncle, Ademola Adeleke. Credit: edostategovernor

Source: Twitter

Davido took a swipe at Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, after the latter mocked his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for dancing,

In a clapback, Davido posted the governor's WAEC result online, an action which sparked mixed reactions, including pressure for the singer to apologise to the governor.

However, in a post-election interview, Davido stated that he has no plans to apologise.

3. Davido and Honourable Faleke trade words online

Davido tells Faleke to refrain from mounting pressure on INEC during Osun election. Credit: davido/jamesfaleke

Source: UGC

Davido made headlines after he called on House of Representatives member, Hon. James Faleke, to respect the wishes of the people of Osun and refrain from allegedly mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the outcome of the gubernatorial election.

Responding to the DMW label boss, Faleke, who said he was in Osun to support his party’s candidate, fired at Davido to focus on his music and leave politics.

4. Davido and Sowore go head-to-head

Omoyele Sowore describes Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke as brainless. Credit: yelesowore

Source: Facebook

Davido and activist Omoyele Sowore clashed on social media after the latter made remarks about the singer's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Sowore had criticised Adeleke’s administration and questioned the governor’s capacity to lead the state.

Sowore described Adeleke as “brainless” and claimed he had “nothing upstairs."

Davido fired back at Sowore, describing him as an “Arindin”, a Yoruba word referring to someone considered unintelligent. Responding, the activist turned the insult back on Davido and directed his criticism at Adeleke.

5. Davido calls out President Tinubu

Davido takes down viral tweet about President Bola Tinubu after Osun election. Credit: abat

Source: UGC

During the heat of the Osun election, Davido called on President Bola Tinubu on X to call members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to order.

However, in an unexpected twist, the singer would later take down a tweet he made about the president and the 2027 presidential election.

6. Davido and singer Wande Coal drag each other online

Wande Coal fires at Davido over comments about song in viral interview. Credit: wandecoal/davido

Source: Instagram

Shortly after his uncle's victory at the polls, Davido was caught in a heated exchange with singer Wande Coal over an unreleased version of the latter's hit song Come My Way.

Davido, while speaking about the song during an interview, made comments that did not appear to go down well with Wande Coal.

Reacting, Wande Coal questioned why Davido expected to have a say in the release plan of a song that belonged to him, declaring that the track had performed well without Davido’s verse.

The exchange soon escalated with the duo throwing jabs at each other.

Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Source: Legit.ng