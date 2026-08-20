Apostle Eugene Ogu praised Davido for backing Governor Ademola Adeleke during the August 15 Osun governorship election

The cleric raised questions about reports that Senate President Akpabio and Aliko Dangote contacted Davido during the election

Ogu warned against voter inducement and ethnic sentiments ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling on youths to protect their ballots

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Apostle Eugene Ogu, a former national security director of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has called on Nigerian youths to take a cue from Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, whose vocal support for his uncle during the 2026 Osun state governorship election drew national attention.

As reported by Vanguard, Ogu made the remarks in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, while reflecting on the August 15 poll, in which Governor Ademola Adeleke retained his seat.

Apostle Eugene Ogu urges Nigerian youths to emulate Davido’s civic engagement during the 2026 Osun governorship election, which Governor Ademola Adeleke won. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Ogu commended Davido for showing courage and civic responsibility, and urged authorities and Nigerians to guarantee his safety following his public campaign involvement.

Ogu lauds Davido, Osun voters’ 'resilience'

The cleric raised concerns over reports that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and businessman Aliko Dangote had separately reached out to Davido during the election, allegedly urging him to remove a social media post. Ogu said outreach from figures of that standing could carry significant consequences, and he called on Nigerians and the international community to examine the circumstances around those alleged contacts and Dangote's reported link to the Osun poll.

"It was so embarrassing to see the Senate President, who is supposed to be the custodian of the law, with about 19 APC governors and political thugs invade Osun with billions to pervert the election result against the electoral law. But they were frustrated by the resilience of Osun people and Davido. They are my heroes," Ogu said.

He added that the conduct of Osun voters and Davido's participation offered proof that Nigerians could push back against electoral manipulation, and said this gave him hope as the country looks towards the 2027 general elections.

Apostle Eugene Ogu urges Nigerian youths to emulate Davido and protect their votes in future elections in Nigeria. Credit: @davido

Source: Facebook

Cleric urges Nigerian youths to protect votes

Ogu also condemned the alleged use of food items and cash to buy votes, arguing that such practices had worsened living conditions across the country. He drew a biblical comparison to describe the depth of economic hardship in Nigeria, likening it to the famine in Samaria, and alleged that financial desperation had driven some young Nigerians into kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, while pushing some women into corruption.

He also raised alarm over reports of sexual exploitation in tertiary institutions and a rise in self-murder cases, which he linked to economic hardship and the inability to provide for families.

Ahead of 2027, Ogu urged Nigerian youths to vote, protect their ballots at polling units and stay through the collation process until final results are declared. He cautioned voters against allowing religious or ethnic loyalties to drive their choices, saying candidates should be judged on competence and integrity alone.

Read more on Davido

Osun: Davido clarifies Adeleke convoy attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido clarified reports of an alleged attack on the convoy of Osun governor Adeleke.

According to him, the incident occurred outside the palace and had nothing to do with the governor or his entourage.

Source: Legit.ng