Governor Ademola Adeleke's children publicly celebrated Davido following their father's victory at the Osun polls

Folashade, Nikos, and BRED were spotted giving the singer a standing ovation and a round of applause for his efforts

Fans across social media have been reacting to the heartwarming family moment that has since gone viral

Davido was celebrated by the Adeleke family after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating on social media captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Adeleke's children Folashade, Nikos and Bred give Davido standing ovation. Credit: davido/aadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido's Role in the Adeleke Campaign

The Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star has long been vocal in his support for the Adeleke political dynasty in Osun state. During the governorship campaign, Davido was visibly active, using his massive platform and influence to rally public support for his uncle.

His cousins' reaction underscores just how central his role was considered to be in the build-up to the election result.

The moment has drawn widespread attention online, with many fans and observers describing it as a rare display of genuine family appreciation.

Reactions trail heartwarming bond between Davido and his family members. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video capturing the moment Adeleke's children hailed Davido is below:

Reactions as Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

The video quickly caught fire on X, with many users moved by the display of affection and gratitude from the Adeleke children. Here is what some had to say:

@Hozone_Blunts wrote:

"See family love bro. You'll hardly tell na different parents born them"

@Mikeyofabj commented:

"Ohhh Davido, great heart, great destiny. Even though So imperfect but that's still prefect!"

@Dannyrockie shared:

"They love and appreciate him so much. He has done so much for them and Osun state. 😁👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿"

@TYBUKAENO wrote:

"Davido did excellently well before, during and after the election. When the wishes of the people come to reality, happiness go full everywhere. See how his people is happy with him. Davido u do well"

@its_Miguel04 said:

"Every family deserves one Davido."

@ifetexGlobal commented:

"He performed very well in the election"

@iceylamar added:

"Family house must always get him type of settings"

Davido's friend Ozonna celebrates Adelekes

Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state governor Charles Soludo, joined Nigerians in celebrating the Adeleke family's victory at the Osun polls, and he did it in true Davido fan fashion.

On Sunday, August 16, 2026, Ozonna took to Facebook to share his excitement, posting a video of himself grooving to a track by Davido as he sent his congratulations to the Adeleke dynasty.

In the caption, he wrote: "No gimme hattattak. Many Congrats to the Adelekes. Baby oku gbawa 1 of Nigeria on the beat."

Source: Legit.ng