Governors in Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo declared October 5, 2026, a work-free or teaching-free day to mark World Teachers' Day

Public primary and secondary schools in at least one state will be closed, with parents advised to make arrangements for their children

The annual commemoration of World Teachers' Day was established by UNESCO and is observed every October 5

Four Nigerian state governments announced work-free or teaching-free days for Monday, October 5, 2026, in honour of World Teachers' Day, which UNESCO established as an annual commemoration observed on that date every year.

The declarations came from Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo states, all announced on or before October 4, 2026. The gestures are specific to teachers and school staff and do not necessarily constitute statewide public holidays for all workers.

List of governors who declares public holidays in their states Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kwara and Ekiti states

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq declared October 5 a work-free day for teachers across the state. The announcement came through a statement from Deputy Chief Press Secretary Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola. The governor thanked teachers for their contributions to human capital development and said his administration remained committed to their welfare.

In Ekiti, Governor Biodun Oyebanji's declaration was announced by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, who said teachers should be free to take part fully in World Teachers' Day activities. Day students in public schools were asked to stay home, and parents, guardians, and school authorities were told to make the necessary arrangements.

Akwa Ibom and Oyo states

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom declared October 5 a teaching-free day across the state. All public primary and secondary schools were to remain closed so that teachers could attend the state's World Teachers' Day celebrations, including a gathering planned at Uyo Township Stadium.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde also declared a public holiday in the state on October 5 in recognition of the occasion.

The moves by the four governors reflect growing attention to teacher welfare among Nigerian state governments, particularly around symbolic dates tied to education.

Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Kwara, and Oyo declare a public holiday for the Teachers' Day celebration Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lagos declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Wednesday, August 20, as a work-free day in Lagos State in celebration of the 2025 Isese Day.

The Lagos government explained that the holiday was part of the governor's commitment to upholding the cultural values and heritage of the indigenous people.

According to a circular, the governor urged account officers in every government office to ensure the widespread circulation that work will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 21.

Source: Legit.ng