Davido publicly responded to Wande Coal's disputed claims by sharing a WhatsApp screenshot tied to his earlier interview remarks

The screenshot allegedly shows that Wande Coal had tried to get Davido's phone number through a mutual contact just weeks before the drama

The beef stems from an unreleased collaboration on Wande Coal's track 'Come My Way' and a disagreement over how the song should have been released

Davido has fired back at Wande Coal in the most direct way possible, posting a WhatsApp screenshot on social media to back up claims he made in a recent interview that had set the music world talking.

The disagreement between the two artists centres on an unreleased verse Davido recorded for Wande Coal's track "Come My Way."

Nigerian singer Davido responds to Wande Coal amid their public disagreement over an unreleased music collaboration. Photo: davido/wandecoal

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, he objected to the verse being packaged as a remix after the solo version of the song had already dropped, saying he preferred a different rollout.

Wande Coal pushed back on X, disputing Davido's version of events and pointing out that the track performed well regardless of the feature situation.

However, in an interview on August 18, the Afrobeats superstar stated that Wande Coal had been trying to get his phone number through a mutual contact roughly two weeks before the conversation took place.

Davido said he instructed the middleman not to pass it along, describing the older artist's behaviour as that of someone acting like a baby.

"He's been looking for my attention for some reason, I don't know. He even asked for my number two weeks ago and I told them not to give him. So he's — he's just acting like a baby; but he'll be fine," Davido said in the interview.

Davido's WhatsApp screenshot that sparked fresh debate

Rather than let the dispute simmer, Davido took to his X page and quoted a tweet carrying his interview clip, attaching a WhatsApp screenshot as direct proof.

The message, dated 22 July, reads:

"Baddest Wande Coal said he wants your number can I give him?"

The post instantly went viral, with fans reading it as confirmation that the number request had indeed happened.

Check out the screenshot Davido shared as proof of his claim about Wande Coal trying to get his attention below:

Fans react to Davido's evidence

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@KBLINKZ_20 wrote:

"Davido really said no number for you, act right. Afrobeats drama never sleeps."

@thomas_kolapo shared:

"Some people spoil your name online and start begging you offline."

@thefiola_ reacted:

"This is too low…. No keep secret for Davido's hand."

@Mussprince_seal commented:

"You really have time to reply them."

@abazwhyllzz stated:

"Them go dey hate Davido online dey beg am offline. He go cry today."

Afrobeats stars Davido and Wande Coal remain embroiled in a public dispute as Davido provides evidence supporting his claims. Photo: davido/wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng