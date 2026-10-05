LPG prices vary widely across Nigerian states, with depot costs, logistics, and distribution all driving differences in what consumers pay

Retail prices in Lagos, Osun, and Oyo differ significantly, putting pressure on households already dealing with higher transport costs

A Lagos consumer told Legit.ng that families are struggling to keep up as basic household expenses continue to climb

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The price of cooking gas across Nigeria continues to shift by location, with depot prices, transportation charges, and distribution costs each shaping the final figure households pay at the retail level.

At the plant level, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was sold at about N1,350 per kilogram in Lagos, N1,300 in Osun, N1,400 in Ogun, and N1,200 in Oyo.

Cooking gas prices hit N1,600 per kg in Lagos as households face rising living costs. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

By the time the product reaches retailers, those figures climb further.

Retail prices in Lagos reached about N1,600 per kilogram, while Osun recorded roughly N1,500 and Oyo approximately N1,300. The spread between depot and retail pricing reflects the added burden of moving gas from storage facilities to local outlets.

What a 12.5kg cylinder now costs

For most Nigerian households, the standard 12.5kg cylinder is the most common unit. At Lagos retail rates, filling one costs about N20,000. In Osun, the same refill comes to roughly N18,750, and in Oyo, about N16,250.

Wholesale prices at selected depots also varied notably.

Data from Petrolumprice.ng showed that Dangote depot sold LPG at N990 per kilogram, while Matrix charged N1,100, Navgas N1,125, and both A.Y.M Shafa and Nipco priced gas at N1,150 per kilogram.

These figures confirm that cost differences begin at the source, before logistics and retail margins are added.

Transportation costs add to the burden

Rising petrol prices have pushed up transportation costs across the country, adding further strain on the LPG supply chain and, by extension, on consumers.

Adenike Osho, a consumer in Lagos, told Legit.ng that households had not yet recovered from the earlier shock of higher petrol prices and transport costs before the latest increase in cooking gas expenses arrived, Guardian reports.

Depot prices start from N990 per kg at selected facilities, but consumers pay much more at retail outlets. Photo: wirestock_creators

Source: Getty Images

She said the back-to-back rise in essential household costs was making it harder for families to plan and manage their monthly finances.

The data from both depots and retailers show that no single factor determines what Nigerians pay for cooking gas. Location, the distance from supply points, and local market conditions all shape the final price at the point of purchase.

Nigerian company makes move to crash cooking gas prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asiko Energy Holdings Limited has completed a 5,000-metric-tonne Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and propane terminal in Ijora, Lagos, with the company saying the facility will help it source cheaper cooking gas supplies and reduce prices for Nigerian consumers.

The completion ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 30, with the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Felix Ekundayo, saying the terminal was built to enable Asiko Energy to access a broader pool of LPG producers, including suppliers offering lower-cost products that do not initially meet domestic specifications.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng