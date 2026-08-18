Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra governor Charles Soludo, took to Facebook to celebrate the Adeleke family's victory at the Osun polls

Davido's newest famous friend grooved to a song by the Afrobeats star as he joined in the congratulations online

His post quickly drew attention from fans who teased him about his growing friendship with the Adeleke family

Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state governor Charles Soludo, has joined Nigerians in celebrating the Adeleke family's victory at the Osun polls, and he did it in true Davido fan fashion.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, emerged winner of the Osun state governorship election.

Ozonna shares video of him dancing as he celebrates Davido's uncle's victory at Osun polls. Credit: ozonn/aadeleke/davido

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, August 16, 2026, Ozonna took to Facebook to share his excitement, posting a video of himself grooving to a track by Davido as he sent his congratulations to the Adeleke dynasty.

In the caption, he wrote: "No gimme hattattak. Many Congrats to the Adelekes. Baby oku gbawa 1 of Nigeria on the beat."

The Facebook post was a nod to his well-publicised friendship with Davido on social media, which has captured attention in recent times.

Reactions as Ozonna celebrates Davido's family after Osun election. Credit: ozonna.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as Ozonna celebrates Davido's family

The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans pouring into the Facebook comments section to react.

Here is what fans had to say:

Obi A.c wrote:

"Has Davido received this congratulations 😂 from our own achalaugo😂✍️?"

Mañ Ľÿk Hûmbĺë commented:

"Ozonna as long as you congratulated.. Adeleke's family.... Celebration's and congratulations 🎉👏🏽 will never seize in your family 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽😥😥😥 Daalu riine 🤜🏽🤛🏽"

Vivienne Alisi replied:

"Even the Governor sef dance pass you. Go check and learn."

Toochukwu Nkama added:

"i just love this guy way of life him no send Dem self."

Gloria Essien-Uno joked:

"You'll come and mobilise votes for your dad next time 🤣"

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng