Apostle Arome Osayi broke his social media silence with his first Instagram post following criticism over a controversial sermon

The cleric announced a 3-day event called 'Spiritual Capital' organised by his church in Dallas this October

Followers flooded the comments section with emotional reactions after the apostle's return to the platform

Apostle Arome Osayi has returned to Instagram, posting for the first time since he came under fire for a controversial sermon that drew widespread online criticism.

The cleric broke his silence on October 1, 2026, sharing a post to announce an upcoming three-day programme scheduled to be held in Dallas, Texas, this October. The event, titled "Spiritual Capital," is being organised under the banner of the Remnant Christian Network in Dallas.

Apostle Arome shares his plan for the month of October amid controversy. Credit: apostlearome.

Source: Instagram

In the post, Osayi expressed confidence that the gathering would carry significant spiritual weight, writing:

"This October, the Lord brings His hand and face strong upon Dallas in this 3-day engagement. We trust Him to make available the full resurrection power to wholly attend to His people in spirit, soul and body. We have prayerfully made room for you and yours to join us. Do well to join us!"

The timing of the post drew immediate attention from followers, many of whom noted that Osayi had previously faced backlash over his description of Nigeria as a “revival and prayer country."

Apostle Arome Osayi's Dallas event

The Dallas programme appears to be a significant ministry engagement for Osayi, who described it as an opportunity for believers to experience renewal across every dimension of life. He framed the invitation as one he and his team had "prayerfully" prepared, suggesting the event carries considerable personal significance for the apostle.

Fans and supporters send words of encouragement to Apostle Arome as he returns online. Credit: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

See Apostle Arome Osayi's original post that sparked the reactions below:

Fans react to Arome Osayi's return

Supporters quickly filled the comments section on Instagram with words of encouragement and scripture. Here are some of the reactions:

@fammily_of_jesus wrote:

"Salvation must not be hidden"

@vue_chizzy commented:

"This just brought tears to my eyes. He's always clamored for Salvation and tech.... Priests of this generation!!!!! Men of capacity!!!!"

@sochickbeautylounge shared:

"Upon this rock I'll be my church and the gate of hell shall not prevail against it."

@tsammy422 wrote:

"He has said, he will build his church and the gates of hell shall not prevail, I love you Apostle, more grace 🙏"

@otor_jeremiah said:

"Great Grace unto you continually Father, The kingdom of our God and the power of his Christ. I celebrate you now and always sir"

VDM questions Arome Osayi’s identity on flyer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan criticised Arome Osayi after noticing that the cleric was listed as representing the United States on a flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.

VDM questioned why Osayi was associated with the US rather than Nigeria and argued that residency or citizenship abroad does not change a person’s Nigerian identity.

He also reminded the cleric of his Edo roots while urging him to embrace his Nigerian heritage.

Source: Legit.ng