Davido shared a video on his Instagram story on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, targeting an INEC official at his uncle's event

The singer claimed the woman was visibly angry that Ademola Adeleke won the election and had been eyeing him throughout the ceremony

Davido had previously been vocal during the Osun election, calling out governors he accused of working against his uncle's victory

Davido wasted no time after his uncle Ademola Adeleke's victory was formalised, publicly calling out an INEC official he claimed showed visible displeasure at the certificate of return presentation.

On Tuesday, 18 August 2026, the Afrobeats star took to his Instagram story to share a video of a woman present at the event. Davido singled her out, claiming her body language gave away her frustration at the election result.

Reactions as Davido calls out an INEC official at Adeleke’s certificate of return ceremony. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

"This woman was angry we won, I casted all of them. She was eyeing me the whole event," Davido wrote alongside the clip.

Davido's role during the Osun election

The singer had been one of the loudest voices in the campaign for his uncle, Governor Adeleke.

Davido makes an allegation against an INEC official at his uncle's certificate of return ceremony. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

He used his social media platforms extensively during the election period, making direct allegations against certain governors whom he accused of interfering with the process

In one notable instance, he claimed that a governor had dispatched an INEC official to Osun State with the alleged intent to manipulate the poll results.

His comments stirred significant conversation online, with supporters praising his boldness while critics questioned whether his involvement helped or complicated matters for the Adeleke camp.

Here is the Instagram post made by the singer about the INEC official, and he laughs at the woman:

Fans react to Davido's post

Fans found his latest dig particularly entertaining, and the comments section reflected that energy.

@phumzyt wrote:

"she's still visibly angry."

@chief_bundleo commented:

"She's thinking see bulk bribe money we missed"

Davido addresses clash with Edo governor

Legit.ng had reported that the public clash between Afrobeats star Davido and the Edo State governor came into focus during the Osun State election campaign, with the singer defending his actions and pushing back against criticism of his involvement in the political contest.

Davido maintained that he had done nothing wrong, arguing that the governor had crossed state lines to interfere in the Osun election.

The singer also took a swipe at the governor over the state of infrastructure in Edo, using the condition of the state to question the governor’s record and, pointedly, his standing to weigh in on affairs in Osun.

Source: Legit.ng