A helicopter crashed into a river in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2026

The number of people on board and their identities remained unknown as rescue teams rushed to the scene

Nigerian Navy personnel from a Forward Operating Base joined emergency responders already working at the crash site

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

Ilaje, Ondo State - A helicopter has crashed into a river in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, with several people feared dead.

As reported by Independent Nigeria, the incident happened on Monday morning, October 5, along Larada Street in Ilaje, where the aircraft went down into the river. The cause of the crash had not been established as of the time of this report, and neither the number of passengers on board nor the identities of any occupants were known.

A helicopter crashes into a river in Ondo State, with several people feared dead. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Residents in the area confirmed that emergency responders and security agencies had moved to the scene shortly after the incident.

One resident told The Nation:

"As I speak with you, efforts is currently being intensified to locate possible survivors and ascertain the extent of casualties."

Ondo: Navy joins rescue operation

Men of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) have also been deployed to support the ongoing rescue operation in Ilaje.

Jimoh Abayomi, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the crash when contacted but said he would provide further details in due course.

Nigerian Navy personnel take part in rescue operations following a helicopter crash in Ondo State. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Nigerian Navy

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that non-commercial air crashes, such as those involving helicopters, private jets, or training flights, happen infrequently in Nigeria, with occasional minor incidents or rare fatal occurrences recorded over several years.

The Ondo State Government has yet to comment on the incident in Ilaje.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng