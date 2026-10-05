Nigerian musician Skales publicly questioned Apostle Arome Osayi over a viral video showing the preacher's account of being taken to heaven

Osayi claimed he was among 14 people chosen for an exclusive meeting with Jesus, where he received a scroll bearing the name of Derek Prince

Skales's post sparked a wave of divided reactions online, with fans split between defending spiritual encounters and questioning the preacher's credibility

Nigerian musician Skales has taken aim at Apostle Arome Osayi following the spread of a video in which the clergyman described being personally summoned to heaven for a meeting with Jesus Christ.

Quoting the clip on his X account on October 4, 2026, Skales expressed disbelief at the reception the testimony was receiving from the public.

Skales challenges Apostle Arome Osayi’s viral claims as spiritual encounter sparks debate. Photo: skales/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"something has to be done to regulate this folks… they are making the gospel look like a joke… people actually believe this lies?"

What Apostle Arome Osayi claimed he saw in heaven

In the circulating video, Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of the Remnant Christian Network headquartered in Makurdi, Benue State, described being taken to heaven alongside 13 other individuals.

He said Jesus stood at a table lined with scrolls, each carrying an anointing previously held by someone else.

Apostle Arome Osayi claimed he stepped forward, received instructions, and was handed a scroll bearing the name of Derek Prince, a renowned Christian teacher known for his teachings on deliverance.

According to the preacher, this exchange conferred a global mandate in spiritual deliverance, with authority over demonic forces becoming evident wherever he ministers.

He further claimed that Jesus called him back separately after the rest of the group had already received their scrolls and left.

Watch the Instagram video of Apostle Arome Osayi that sparked the response from singer Skales below:

Osayi had previously spoken about spiritual encounters, including one he said he had at the age of 13.

Check out Skales's X post about Apostle Arome Osayi below:

Skales, in another post responding to an X user who questioned his belief in heavenly encounters, the Afrobeats singer later clarified his position, stating that he does not dismiss spiritual encounters entirely but draws the line at claims of physically seeing Jesus, pointedly asking the preacher to specify what race Jesus appeared to be.

Check out Skales's response to an X user who questioned him about spiritual encounters in the X post below:

Fans react to Skales's posts about Apostle Arome Osayi

The reaction online was sharply divided.

Legit.ng compiled comments from fans below:

@kingydavies wrote:

"Skales, the fact that you don't believe in encounters doesn't mean it is not real. How then do you claim to know the Lord and believe in Jesus when you haven't met Him? So there were no encounters at your salvation?"

@ihunanya_chiii stated:

"Read the Bible and get to know God for yourself. Look at John's experience when he encountered the glorified Jesus. This is the same John who had walked with Jesus, knew Him personally, and even leaned on His shoulder. Yet when John saw the risen and glorified Christ, he fell at His feet as though dead. That is a completely different experience. So when I hear this pastor casually talk about 'seeing Jesus' as though he were just an ordinary man standing before him, I become very cautious. Know Scripture. Test what people say against the Word of God. Don't let anyone's claimed spiritual experience replace what the Bible teaches."

@bash22333 said:

"The man no Dey even vex me reach the people wey really siddown Dey see the truth Dey ignore am and believe the lieeeessssss😭😭"

@domingo_loso commented:

"Honestly na why church matter Dey tire me. Dem too do abeg"

@callmedamy wrote:

"I pity those people that still take them seriously…just have your own personal relationship with your creator and you be fine, you don't need anyone to communicate with God on your behalf 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Apostle Arome Osayi’s viral spiritual encounter sparks reaction from singer Skales. Photo: skales/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Abel Damina challenges Arome Osayi on tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Dr Abel Damina challenging Apostle Arome Osayi’s teaching on tithing resurfaced online amid the cleric’s ongoing clash with VeryDarkMan.

Damina questioned what occupation believers would have in heaven to earn salaries from which they could pay tithes, while criticising what he called the abuse of scripture.

The renewed circulation has brought fresh attention to the differing views of Damina and Osayi on tithing and biblical interpretation.

Source: Legit.ng