Pep Guardiola was spotted at a Victoria Beckham fashion show in Paris, his first public outing since Manchester City's guilty verdict

The Manchester City manager attended the event with his daughter Maria, days after releasing a statement of support to the club's fans

Manchester City were found guilty of 114 out of 115 Premier League financial charges and have since launched a formal appeal

Pep Guardiola stepped out publicly for the first time since Manchester City were found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules, making an appearance at a Victoria Beckham fashion show in Paris alongside his daughter, Maria.

The Manchester City manager had kept a low profile in the days following the verdict, only breaking his silence through a written statement addressed to the club's supporters.

Pep Guardiola has made his first public appearance since Manchester City were found guilty of Premier League financial breaches. Photo by Jordan Bank

Source: Getty Images

His attendance at the high-profile fashion event marks his first visible appearance since the ruling was made public.

According to The Sun, Guardiola was not the only notable figure at the event. David Beckham was also in attendance to support his wife, along with their son Romeo.

Manchester City's guilty verdict

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League financial charges brought against them, covering the 2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons, BBC Sport reports.

Though Guardiola managed the club during several of those years, there is no evidence that he had any knowledge of the alleged misconduct.

The club has denied all wrongdoing and has formally lodged an appeal, which will be reviewed by a separate panel.

If the appeal does not succeed, the independent commission will determine the final sanctions under Section W, Rule 54 of the Premier League Handbook.

Among the possible consequences is a significant points deduction that could potentially see the club drop out of the top flight.

Guardiola pledges support to Man City

Guardiola's only public comments on the matter came in a social media statement directed at the club's fanbase.

"I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here – more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters," the Spanish coach wrote.

He added:

"Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."

Man City's appeal will now go before a separate panel, whose findings will determine whether the original verdict and any resulting punishments stand.

The club continues to maintain its innocence as the process unfolds.

Guardiola pens letter to Man City fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Guardiola’s message to Manchester City after an independent Premier League commission found the club guilty of 114 financial rule breaches.

Guardiola pledged to stand by the club and its supporters as City prepare to challenge the verdict. The case centres on claims that the club gained about £830 million through inflated sponsorship and revenue between 2009 and 2018.

Source: Legit.ng