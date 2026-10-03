A video of Nigerian music stars Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley at a Warri airport went viral after fans noticed the two did not interact

Viewers spotted what appeared to be a deliberate distance between the former collaborators, fuelling speculation about their relationship

Social media users have been dissecting every second of the footage, with opinions sharply divided over what the moment actually means

A brief airport sighting has become the talk of Nigerian social media after a video capturing Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley in the same space at a Warri airport went viral, with fans fixated on what neither artiste did: acknowledge the other.

The clip shows the two musicians in the same environment without any visible exchange, no greeting, no eye contact, nothing.

Zlatan and Naira Marley’s airport encounter gets people talking. Credit: @nairamarley, @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

For followers who remember the pair's history of collaborations and shared public appearances, the apparent silence between them felt loud.

A friendship under the microscope

The two artistes built a visible connection over the years, making their perceived coldness in the video all the more striking to onlookers.

Fans quickly began dissecting the footage frame by frame, sparking widespread speculation about whether long-rumoured tension between them has resurfaced.

It is worth noting, however, that the video on its own does not confirm any fallout. Neither Zlatan nor Naira Marley has publicly addressed the encounter or suggested it was connected to any dispute between them.

What fans are saying about Zlatan, Naira Marley

The clip generated a wave of commentary online, with reactions ranging from humour to scepticism:

@dreeyoflagos commented:

"Zlatan con dey fear to waka. Why him dey take steps back? Lol 😂 just kidding sha. Not that he's scared but we all understand his reason"

@__sadiq_naseer__ reacted:

"Naira Marley to the world 🌎"

@adebayo9106 wrote:

"Omo cold catch @zlatan_ibile Sha but all love ❤️."

@tonexolufemi said:

"Naira big no be today ❤️."

@princeobinna535 shared:

"Would've done the same thing. No pretence"

@danielmcdonald1xwpq pushed back on the narrative:

"No beef, all this narrative na lie. Why the video no start from where Naira wake beside zlatan. Online sha"

Zlatan and Naira Marley’s airport encounter gets people talking. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda performs with Zlatan Ibile at MAPOLY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda performed with his friend Zlatan Ibile at the MAPOLY homecoming concert.

The singer arrived on stage with his face covered and 2 bouncers walking closely beside him to guide him through the excited crowd.

Some fans speculated he was under the influence, while others argued that he was just being entertaining, and his security team was doing their normal job.

Source: Legit.ng