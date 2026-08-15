Davido publicly accused President Tinubu of undermining democracy during the Osun governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026

The Afrobeats star claimed authorities were planning to withdraw police and military from Osun state amid reports his uncle was winning

Davido's post sparked fierce debate online, with many fans questioning why he only spoke up because the situation affected his family

Afrobeats superstar Davido took to social media on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to fire a direct accusation at President Bola Tinubu during the Osun state governorship election, alleging that security forces were about to be pulled out to tilt the outcome.

Davido is a nephew of incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election under the Accord Party.

Afrobeats star Davido accuses President Bola Tinubu over the Osun election. Photo: davido/officialasiwajubat/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

On his verified X account, the singer wrote:

"Because we are winning. They want to withdraw the police and military! MR PRESIDENT TINUBU ! UR KILLING DEMOCRACY."

Throughout election day, the music star was vocal on social media, urging supporters to stay at polling units until results were uploaded to INEC's IReV portal and to guard their votes.

He also flagged other incidents during the exercise, including the reported arrest of an opposition party chairman.

Security measures across Osun state

The Osun state governorship election saw one of the most extensive security deployments in recent state elections.

President Tinubu had directed maximum protection for voters and electoral personnel, with the Nigeria Police deploying over 15,000 officers, assigning four unarmed personnel to each of the state's more than 3,700 polling units.

Mobile force units, helicopters, and drones were also part of the arrangement, while the military helped seal borders and restrict vehicular movement from midnight Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials maintained that the scale of the deployment was designed to guarantee a peaceful process, not to favour any side.

Check out Davido's post calling out Tinubu below:

Fans react to Davido's accusation

Davido's post drew significant attention and divided opinion sharply online.

@0ffixialtee wrote:

"Democracy is already gone Uncle David @davido just join us in praying for Nigeria everybody is just concerned about themselves not the good of the other man"

@Promitobet commented:

"I love the way you're active on this election I just hope it's not because of your uncle that you're being this super active and you would use this same energy on the day of the presidential election Blessings baddest"

@Alexsuiiiii said:

"Now you're calling him out because this particular issue is affecting people you genuinely love.... such a disappointment"

@CuttyPalo20013 wrote:

"Davido, Tinubu is now killing democracy because it directly affects you and your family? Before now, you'd visit him in the Villa; your uncle, the incumbent would pledge loyalty to his reelection bid. Bad thing, bad ooo. Speak out against even irrespective of who's involved."

@Beth__89 reacted:

"Lol, this kind ginger I for like see the reaction if your uncle lose. Because this sudden reality say APC government dey devilish dey vex me. You all know the truth but until e affect una personally na that time una go begin rant."

@Real_ElNino_055 stated:

"The same person you said is killing democracy is whom your uncle is supporting as president Do you see how y'all are not concerned about the citizenry you're just concerned on 'who believe say uncl Ademola go become governor' Shambles!"

@zecks_eze shared:

"As in ehhhhhhh ikegwuru oooo. They forget that they will never be power forever!!! What is difficult in allowing people choose their leaders ?, must it be ogi na ngba ??? If this is done in Lagos state , hope nobody will cry foul !! There's always tomorrow. PMB no do like this"

Davido raises concerns about developments surrounding the Osun governorship election and accuses Tinubu of killing democracy. Photo: aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions, as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng