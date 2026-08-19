Davido spoke at a press conference in Ede on Tuesday, August 18, days after his uncle, Governor Adeleke, won the Osun governorship poll

The singer stated that the Osun government is prepared to rehabilitate people who caused trouble during the August 15 election

Davido also outlined post-election plans for Osun youths, including sports infrastructure and a potential concert centre in the state

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has announced that the Osun State government intends to rehabilitate individuals who were involved in violence and disruption during the recent gubernatorial election, including those who came from outside the state.

The singer made the disclosure during a press conference held in Ede on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, shortly after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was declared the winner of the August 15 poll on the Accord Party platform against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Davido shares Osun Government’s plans for people accused of causing trouble during the 2026 governorship election. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The pop star, who actively campaigned for Adeleke and chairs the Osun Sports Trust Fund, described much of the disruption during the election as being driven by individuals brought into the state from elsewhere.

He framed rehabilitation not as leniency but as a practical path forward, arguing that hardship and circumstance often push people into harmful behaviour.

Davido also acknowledged the emotional weight of the contest on his family, noting that while forgiveness is difficult, unity remains essential after such a fiercely contested race.

He praised Osun youths for standing firm in defence of their votes, describing their actions as a restoration of faith in Nigeria's electoral process.

"To be people that came to cause trouble during the election, even though some of them are not from Osun, we're ready to rehabilitate them cos I believe people do change and sometimes na condition make some people do some certain things," Davido said.

Looking ahead, the singer outlined several youth-focused initiatives he hopes to pursue in the state, covering recreational facilities, sports infrastructure, and the possibility of a dedicated concert centre.

Watch Davido speak about the troublemakers in the Osun election below:

Netizens react to Davido's statement

The remarks stirred debate online, with users sharing mixed views on the rehabilitation approach:

@FEKfx_ said:

"People do change" that's a much more mature approach than just condemning everyone"

@TayeO2000123 wrote:

"They should be punished for it"

@PhilipObinna12 commented:

"Osun State reaffirmed the supremacy of fairness in Nigeria"

@kacrypt reacted:

"And what's the difference in what you said and what APC government is doing to Book haram. Nobody should ever blame rehabilitating Boko haram."

@bidsman shared:

"Hope he won't regret getting this deep in politics when the backlash comes"

Davido discusses post-election rehabilitation plans as Osun Government addresses election-related unrest and youth concerns. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on his 2027 presidential candidate choice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido clarified he is not supporting any presidential candidate yet, distancing his stance from that of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He explained that while his uncle openly backed Tinubu after winning re-election in Osun, Davido prefers to remain independent, noting he has supported different candidates in the past but sees no one compelling enough right now.

The Grammy-nominated artist, however, firmly ruled out the APC, stressing that everyone should have the freedom to make their own political choices.

Source: Legit.ng