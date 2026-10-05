The Nigerian Air Force activated a search and rescue operation after an ATR-42 aircraft went down in Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday, October 5

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame confirmed the aircraft was on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred

Emergency response agencies are working with the NAF on the ground as the Ondo State Government is yet to make a statement on the incident

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

Igbokoda, Ondo State - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched a search and rescue operation on Monday, October 5, after an ATR-42 aircraft came down in Igbokoda area of Ondo State. The helicopter was carrying out a routine mission from Benin to Lagos at the time of the accident.

As reported by Vanguard Newspaper, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying the crash prompted an immediate response from the Air Force.

The Nigerian Air Force confirms ownership of the ill-fated aircraft on Monday, October 5, 2026, and launches a rescue operation following the crash in Ondo State. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ondo helicopter crash: Rescue mission activated

Ejodame said in the statement:

"Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

"The NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing search and rescue efforts. Further details will be communicated in due course."

The statement did not disclose the number of personnel on board the aircraft, the cause of the crash, or the condition of those involved. The NAF said it would provide additional information as the situation develops.

Nigerian military personnel take part in rescue operations following a helicopter crash in Ondo State. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Nigerian Navy

Source: Facebook

Ondo govt yet to respond

The Ondo Government had not issued a statement on the crash in Ilaje area of the state as of the time of this report.

Non-commercial air accidents involving military aircraft, helicopters, private jets, or training flights are relatively rare in Nigeria, with only occasional incidents recorded over recent years. The Igbokoda crash, however, has prompted a swift mobilisation of emergency resources, with the NAF working alongside other response agencies on the ground.

Legit.ng will provide more details in subsequent reports.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng