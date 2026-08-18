Davido addressed his public clash with the Edo State governor during the Osun State election campaign

The singer insisted he did nothing wrong and accused the governor of crossing state lines to interfere in the election

Davido also made a pointed claim about the state of infrastructure in Edo State while aiming for the governor's legitimacy

Davido has broken his silence on his very public spat with the Edo State governor, making it clear he has no regrets and no plans to back down.

In an interview posted on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, the singer was asked directly about the confrontation that unfolded weeks earlier during the Osun State election. His response was unapologetic.

Reactions as Davido refuses to apologise over clash with Edo State Governor. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, he did absolutely nothing wrong. He said his only offence was showing the people of Edo State their governor's result, describing how the governor left his state to interfere in Osun affairs and turn his attention to Davido's uncle.

"He came to Osun State to rig the election," Davido alleged, adding that the governor had accused his uncle of "dancing and doing nothing" in the state.

Davido's sharp words for the Edo Governor

Davido refuses to apologise over clash with Edo State Governor. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer did not stop there. Davido claimed the road leading to the Edo State Government House is unpaved, using it as evidence of the governor's performance record. He went further, questioning the legitimacy of the governor's time in office by suggesting he was "selected, not elected."

Davido stated plainly that the governor "does not know what election means" and said he would be watching closely until the governor's tenure ends.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's interview as he was speaking about Edo Governor:

Fans react to Davido's comments

The interview sparked significant conversation online, with many Edo indigenes weighing in on the singer's claims.

@smjcooler wrote:

"Road to Government House no really good oh… my guy car bumper pull for there."

@oh_lanrebim commented:

"sure we would visit him ooo"

@bennyasuquo12 said:

"Edo people go dy regret."

@agentvic_ shared:

"I'm Edo but he's right. That man is embarrassing us."

@the_flawless2 wrote:

"Edo later carry last with this their D7 governor."

@jersey_fit_empire added:

"Preach it my brother"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said: "kingmcoluomo dem say u dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng