Australia's Department of Home Affairs has officially updated its citizenship by conferral requirements for foreigners on July 24, 2026

Eligible applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for four years before applying, with no more than 12 months absent

The seven requirements cover residency, character, English language, and a citizenship test that demands a score of 75% or above

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined seven conditions that permanent residents must satisfy before they can apply for Australian citizenship by conferral, with the official guidance last updated on July 24, 2026.

Citizenship by conferral is described as one of the most common routes to becoming an Australian citizen. The requirements apply to adults and, in some cases, children, with varying conditions depending on age and visa type.

The Australian government has listed seven requirements foreigners must meet to become citizens in 2026. Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake, Petesphotography

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Seven requirements for Australian citizenship in 2026

1. Permanent Residency

Every person included in a citizenship application must hold permanent residency status at the time of applying. This is a base condition that cannot be waived.

2. Residence Requirement

The government looks at how long an applicant has already lived in Australia. In certain situations, authorities may grant an exemption from this requirement.

3. General Residence Requirement

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for four years immediately before the date they apply. They must also have held a permanent visa or a Special Category Visa (SCV) for the 12 months directly before applying, and must not have been outside Australia for more than 12 months in total over the four-year period, including no more than 90 days in the final 12 months. Children under 16 are exempt from this condition but must still be permanent residents.

4. Character Requirement

All applicants aged 18 and over must demonstrate good character, which the government defines as the "enduring moral qualities of a person." Assessors may look at criminal convictions, court obligations, associations with people of concern, reported domestic violence incidents, and whether the applicant has been truthful in dealings with Australian authorities.

5. Knowledge of Australia

Most applicants must sit a citizenship test to show they understand what it means to be an Australian citizen. The test covers basic English, Australian values, and the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship. A score of 75% or above, alongside correct answers on all five Australian values questions, is needed to pass.

6. Language Requirement

Basic English proficiency is mandatory. Passing the citizenship test with the required score also satisfies this condition. Applicants who are exempt from the test may instead attend an interview to confirm their identity and show they understand the nature of their application.

7. Close and Continuing Link to Australia

Authorities must be satisfied that an applicant is likely to live in Australia or maintain a genuine connection to the country even if residing abroad. Factors considered include property ownership or rental arrangements, financial assets held in Australia, employment, family ties, travel patterns, and participation in community groups.

The Department of Home Affairs said that a social connection to Australian citizens or residents alone is not enough to meet this requirement.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about three countries where international students can switch to work visas after their graduation.

Australia opens applications for fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had invited Nigerians to apply for its fully-funded scholarship.

The scholarship is funded by the Australian Government and is administered through individual Australian universities rather than a central application system.

Successful applicants receive financial support that covers tuition fees, living expenses and other approved research-related costs throughout the duration of their studies.

Source: Legit.ng